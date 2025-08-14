New Edition finally being honored in Boston

From Roxbury to global stardom

New Edition formed in the Roxbury section of Boston in 1978. The group members—Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and later, Washington, D.C. native Johnny Gill—went on to chart numerous Billboard hits, including “Candy Girl,” “Cool it Now,” “Can You Stand the Rain,” and “If it Isn’t Love.”

The group is particularly noteworthy because its members successfully splintered off to build various offshoots, including multiplatinum solo careers and the group Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD). Music industry experts widely consider New Edition the blueprint for the modern boy band phenomenon.

Group members overwhelmed by hometown honor

Bobby Brown, who temporarily left the group to pursue international fame as a solo artist with hits like “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Every Little Step,” “Roni,” “Rock Wit’cha,” and “Humpin’ Around,” expressed his amazement at the citywide recognition.

“Boston is where it all began for us,” he told the Boston Globe. “This honor means the world to me.”

Celebration details

The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. on August 30, when the mayor’s office and other dignitaries will host the street renaming ceremony for “New Edition Way” on Dearborn Street at the corner of Ambrose and Albany Streets in Roxbury. The location holds special significance for the group members, who grew up in the area once known as Orchard Park.

A community block party will follow at 11 a.m. outside the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club, featuring New Edition music, a youth backpack giveaway, free food, family-friendly activities, and a special appearance by the group themselves.

Lasting legacy and loyal fanbase

Michael Bivins, who helped create BBD and their seminal hits like “Poison,” “Do Me Baby,” and “When Will I See You Again,” marveled at New Edition’s longevity despite frequent internal conflicts and member departures over the years.

“We probably have one of the biggest, most powerful, loyal foundations that we could ever have. They are called ‘in it for-lifers,'” he told WBZ-TV.

The group’s influence has been recognized beyond Boston—they were inducted into the Black Music Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.