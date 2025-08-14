Troy Pryor turns XL Fest into global content hub

Chicago film festival attracts AMC Networks deals and international attention with Soul Food reunion

Troy Pryor’s XL Fest has transformed from a grassroots experiment into a global marketplace for storytellers and content creators. Running Aug. 14–23, the festival now draws international attention, powered by Pryor’s vision and a growing partnership with AMC Networks that has already resulted in multiple film licensing deals. This year’s edition celebrates that success with a 25th anniversary reunion of Soul Food and a 10-day program designed to connect creators with industry leaders ready to buy, license, and champion new voices, solidifying Chicago’s place as a creative powerhouse.

Rolling Out spoke with Pryor about the festival’s rapid evolution, the impact of securing major industry partnerships, and how XL Fest is creating lasting opportunities for Black storytellers while attracting global attention to Chicago’s creative scene.

What inspired you to create XL Fest originally, and where did the idea begin?

Originally it came from another film festival that we were attempting to build up that was focused on Black storytellers, but they were having some challenges. We had some ideas we brought to the table, and they weren’t necessarily aligned with their vision, so we decided to do a test run two years ago with Robert Townsend of what we thought could be a gap filler for the city, and it went well. It took off.

From there, we continued to build, and then the following year, which was last year, we did it with the Tate brothers. The Tates saw what we built grassroots, and they ask me the same question I get from so many: “How big is your team?” I say, our impact outweighs our infrastructure.

People see this venture and don’t realize that it’s actually a smaller team that made this happen, and that was definitely an opportunity for them to come in and invest into the city. We’re grateful for that, and this year, it has scaled even beyond, so we’re excited about 10 days of the festival with opening weekend starting this week with some really great opportunities, and then it’s gonna expand through community collaboration throughout the city after that.

How has XL Fest evolved into the cultural marketplace and creative summit we’re seeing this year?

The marketplace is a great word, because outside of CreativeSight for my main company that has been doing this work for the last 10 years and eventually launched XL Fest, outside of us filling these cultural gaps locally, it is now, because of our relationship with so many Hyde Park businesses, becoming an international vehicle. We’ve got folks coming in now. So now it’s opened up a whole other conversation as we look at 2026 and beyond.

The marketplace component is powerful because last year, five of our films were licensed by AMC Networks, and so those projects were streamed on AMC+. They overperformed, and AMC came back with some great news that they wanted to do it again and offer a multi-year deal for one of those projects, which we’re actually celebrating. It’s going to be premiering on AMC this Thursday on their All Black network.

What that means is that within two years, our festival elevated from being a test run to fill gaps that we saw in the city to a bona fide marketplace for storytellers and content creators. If you’re a storyteller, you’re a filmmaker, you’re not only going to get the opportunity to showcase your work at our festival and have access to information and individuals that you may have not had in the most authentic way, but now you have individuals present that are seeking to buy and acquire content or license content as well.

That takes the festival to a whole other level, which can be a value proposition for not only the creators, but also the platforms that are seeking content.

In terms of programming, what can people expect at XL Fest for 2025?

We’re gonna kick it off Thursday with our community happy hour event. We always do that with the Sophie Hotel in Hyde Park, and Hyde Park just opened up a brand new rooftop space, which we’re excited to have an event there. We’ve got some great partners there with the Auxiliary Network podcast, and we’ve got a special guest. We have not announced it yet, who that guest will be. His image is floating around the internet right now, but I don’t think anybody’s announced who it’s gonna be. We’ve got our custom White Sox snapback, so shout out to the White Sox again.

Then Friday and Saturday is more of the summit at the Rubenstein Forum in Hyde Park, so we’re taking over the majority of that building. We’ll have conversations about the business sponsored by Kickstarter and funding. Chase is doing a financial literacy workshop. AMC Stars is involved. Of course, you’ve got a premiere event that celebrates “Soul Food” with cast members from the film and cast members from the television series. We’ve got Malcolm D. Lee coming in. He’s got his new book, “The Best Man: Unfinished Business,” so we’re excited about that.

And then we’ve got the brunch. So this is the big brunch that wraps up the weekend that the Tates are hosting, so a lot of the cast members will be there from “Soul Food” and others. I’ll be making some announcements about what XL looks like moving forward. That wraps up opening weekend, but that Sunday night, we kick off the community events, and so that’s when you start to see the XL events spread throughout the city.

Sunday night, we’ve got a sneak peek of “Churchy” with Kevonstage. Monday, we’ve got the premiere of the Antoine Walker documentary, and then more events all the way until the weekend when we wrap it up with Chuck D.

How do you see XL Fest influencing the future of Black storytelling in film in Chicago and beyond?

In general, the festival is somewhat of a big fundraiser. One of the biggest purposes of the festival is not just to showcase the films , that is something we do by default , it’s that the relationships and the resources that the festival bring in are reallocated into the storytellers. Our festival is called XL because it came out of our accelerator lab. The lab was a program where we were putting resources directly into the hands of creators, and the festival became a reason or a way to celebrate that work. So it’s just a full circle moment.

As the festival becomes more successful, it attracts more resources and relationships that we can pour back into the storytellers and the content, and that content can go wherever it needs to go from that point. But we do like to create this full circle moment where we celebrate that content the following year. This year at the festival, there are going to be projects that we’re celebrating that we discovered at last year’s festival, or a creator that we discovered at last year’s festival that throughout the year, we supported them in some capacity.

It links up festival to festival. Same thing for 2026, there are gonna be projects that you’ll watch next year that are gonna come from storytellers and creators that came through this year’s lab or were selected from one of the pitch competitions, and we supported them throughout the year. So the festival has a direct impact on the future of storytelling, especially in Chicago, because it becomes an asset, it becomes something that can fund and finance future projects.

Where can people get their tickets?

You can go to XLFest.org to get tickets and find out any information. We’re pretty active on our social, at XL Film Festival, as well. To find anything that you want to know about the festival, it’s there, so go to XLFest.org. Tickets are going pretty fast, some of the events are already at capacity, so go now. Go right now!