Trump tightens grip on corporate America with threats

Corporate America finds itself yielding unprecedented control to President Donald Trump as business leaders avoid public confrontation despite his increasingly aggressive demands on private companies.

The president has escalated his pressure on major corporations and their executives to extraordinary levels in recent weeks. While Trump has criticized companies throughout his political career, he now demands specific executive resignations and revenue sharing arrangements that challenge traditional free market principles.

The most striking example emerged Monday when Trump announced the U.S. government would take 15% of Nvidia’s H20 chip sales in China as a condition for allowing those sales to proceed. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested Wednesday that similar arrangements might extend to other companies, signaling a fundamental shift in how the administration views business relationships.

Business leaders worry about state capitalism

Ryan Bourne, an economist at the libertarian Cato Institute, noted that Trump has always used presidential influence to direct business activity toward his goals, but the second term has taken this practice to unprecedented heights. The Nvidia revenue sharing arrangement particularly alarmed the business community, which generally supports conservative fiscal policies and minimal regulation.

A Wall Street Journal columnist warned Monday that Trump appears to be imitating Chinese Communist Party tactics and transforming the American economy toward something resembling China’s state controlled capitalism. These concerns reflect growing anxiety among business experts about government overreach into private enterprise.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale University management professor who regularly consults with CEOs, expressed serious concern about what he calls the Marxist MAGA movement expanding control over private sector decision making. He warned that winners and losers are increasingly determined by cronyism rather than market forces.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai responded to these concerns by stating that President Trump’s hands on leadership is paving the way toward a new golden age for America, without addressing specific questions about cronyism or state capitalism.

CEOs face unprecedented pressure

Trump has intensified his attacks on individual executives beyond his typical social media criticism. Last week, he demanded Intel CEO Lip Bu Tan’s resignation through a social media post that sent the company’s shares plummeting. Trump alleged Tan was highly conflicted with problematic ties to China.

Tan managed to change the president’s stance by visiting the White House Monday, after which Trump praised the CEO’s success story as amazing. Intel’s shares recovered following the meeting, where Tan discussed the company’s commitment to strengthening U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.

Trump quickly found another target Tuesday, criticizing Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and demanding he replace the bank’s chief economist Jan Hatzius. The economist had warned that Trump’s tariffs would increase consumer prices and potentially damage the wider economy. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, though its shares rose despite Trump’s criticism.

The president has also warned major automakers against raising prices and demanded Walmart absorb the cost of his tariffs. He claimed credit for Coca Cola’s recent announcement about using cane sugar instead of corn syrup in their sodas.

Silent compliance replaces open criticism

During Trump’s first term, many corporate leaders openly criticized policies like the Muslim travel ban or distanced themselves from controversial statements following the Charlottesville white supremacist rally. Now most businesses avoid anything perceived as political while actively courting presidential approval.

Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos attended Trump’s second inauguration in January. Tesla CEO Elon Musk received extraordinary power to reshape the federal workforce before their relationship soured this spring.

Corporate America’s silence continues despite Trump’s aggressive economic reshaping through import taxes and attempts to control the Federal Reserve more closely. Wall Street investors, big company CEOs and small business owners worry about these policies but refrain from public criticism while lobbying privately.

Sonnenfeld explained that CEOs remain reluctant to provoke Trump because of his vindictive power. He predicts it will take another market selloff and dramatic economic damage before business leaders feel empowered to oppose Trump publicly.

Markets ignore warning signs

Despite these concerns, U.S. markets continue their record breaking performance, shrugging off an April panic over tariff consequences. Trump softened some import taxes after negative market reactions, particularly from government bond investors. However, his 15% tariffs on most imports are now broadly in effect.

Sonnenfeld expects inflation to worsen significantly by year end, providing business leaders with justification to criticize the president based on economic data rather than ideology. Until then, he recommends collective action as the only way corporate leaders can defend their independence against what he sees as bullying tactics from the White House.