Why Dollar General’s Coffee recall has everyone worried

Dollar General customers across nearly every state need to check their coffee cabinets immediately following a nationwide recall affecting three specific product lots.

The retail giant announced Monday it’s pulling Clover Valley instant coffee from shelves due to potential glass contamination that could cause serious injury to consumers. The recall affects 8-ounce containers sold exclusively at Dollar General stores between July 9-21, 2025.

Three specific lots pose safety concern

The recall targets three distinct production batches of Clover Valley instant coffee, each identifiable by specific lot numbers and expiration dates printed around the container’s neck area.

Lot L-5163 with best by date of December 13, 2026 Lot L-5164 with best by date of December 13, 2026 Lot L-5165 with best by date of December 14, 2026

All affected products share the same UPC code: 876941004069, making identification straightforward for concerned customers checking their pantries.

The contamination discovery originated from a vigilant customer who contacted Dollar General employees about the safety issue. This customer notification prompted the company’s immediate investigation and subsequent recall announcement.

Widespread distribution across 49 states

The recalled coffee products reached Dollar General locations in 49 states, creating a massive geographic footprint for the safety alert. Affected states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

This extensive distribution network means millions of potential customers could have purchased the affected instant coffee during the two-week sales period in July.

Serious health risks from glass ingestion

Medical experts warn that consuming glass fragments can lead to severe injuries requiring immediate medical attention. The contamination poses multiple health threats including dental damage from biting down on glass pieces, lacerations inside the mouth and throat area, and potentially life-threatening intestinal perforation.

Despite the serious nature of these potential injuries, Dollar General reports no confirmed illnesses or injuries connected to the recalled coffee products. However, the company emphasizes the importance of immediate disposal rather than consumption.

The recall demonstrates how quickly glass contamination can escalate from a manufacturing issue to a consumer safety emergency, highlighting the importance of quality control throughout food production processes.

Company response and customer support

Dollar General has established multiple channels for affected customers seeking refunds or additional information. The company promises full purchase price refunds, including applicable taxes, for customers who bought the recalled instant coffee.

Customers can contact Dollar General’s customer service team via email at [email protected] or by calling 1-888-309-9030. The phone line operates from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Central Standard Time, seven days per week, ensuring broad accessibility for concerned consumers.

The company emphasizes that customers should discard the product immediately rather than attempting to return it to stores, prioritizing safety over standard return procedures.

Investigation continues with FDA oversight

Dollar General reports it’s actively investigating the source of glass contamination while working closely with the Food and Drug Administration throughout the recall process. This collaboration ensures proper regulatory oversight and helps prevent similar incidents in the future.

The company has apologized for any inconvenience caused by the product safety issue while emphasizing its commitment to consumer protection and product quality standards.