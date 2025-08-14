Why hundreds of VA Doctors are refusing Trump Jobs

Veterans across America are discovering a troubling reality when they try to schedule medical appointments: their doctors are disappearing, and replacements are increasingly hard to find.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is grappling with an unprecedented staffing crisis as medical professionals reject job offers at alarming rates, leaving hundreds of thousands of veterans scrambling for care. Internal documents reveal that nearly 4 out of 10 doctors offered positions at VA hospitals from January through March turned them down—a rejection rate four times higher than the same period last year.

Medical professionals flee amid uncertainty

The exodus extends far beyond simple job turnover. After six years of steadily adding medical staff, the VA has lost more than 600 doctors and approximately 1,900 nurses this year alone. The number of physicians on staff has declined every month since President Trump took office in January, creating gaps in care that veterans are feeling firsthand.

Many qualified applicants cite concerns about job stability and unease with the agency’s direction as primary reasons for declining offers. These worries stem from the administration’s initial pledge to cut the VA workforce by 70,000 people, later revised to 30,000 by September 30.

The staffing shortages have created a domino effect across the healthcare system. In Texas, officials reported that approximately 90 people turned down job offers specifically “due to the uncertainty of reorganization.” Low morale among existing employees has reached such levels that current staff members actively discourage colleagues from recommending employment at medical centers.

Veterans experience longer waits and care disruptions

The staffing crisis translates directly into delayed care for veterans who have served their country. At the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta, Maine, veterans now wait two months for primary care appointments—triple the agency’s goal and 38 days longer than last year.

One disabled Marine veteran’s wife, whose husband served in Somalia and is completely disabled, describes the deteriorating situation. Her husband has gone months without an assigned primary care doctor after his previous physician left during winter.

The facility now features empty rooms and locked doors where active medical services once operated. The veteran’s wife, speaking anonymously to protect her husband’s benefits, describes conditions as “not healthy” and unlike anything she has witnessed before.

Geographic impact spreads nationwide

The staffing problems extend across multiple states, affecting veterans from Maine to Texas. Anthony Martinez, a retired Army captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, reports witnessing significant downgrades in care at the Temple, Texas VA facility.

Martinez has experienced lost medical records requiring him to repeat allergy treatments, along with extended appointment wait times. As someone who operates a local nonprofit for veterans, he reports hearing similar frustrations from numerous veterans throughout the community.

Nationally, the average wait time for outpatient surgery appointments for new patients has reached 41 days—13 days longer than the VA’s own goal and nearly two days longer than last year. Some specialties face even more significant delays, with cardiology, gastroenterology, and oncology experiencing notable increases in wait times for new patients.

Support staff shortages compound problems

The crisis extends beyond doctors and nurses to essential support personnel who help maintain medical operations. In Dayton, Ohio, vacant purchasing agent positions have resulted in delays acquiring hundreds of prosthetics that veterans need for daily functioning.

Mental health services face particular challenges, especially in rural areas. In Florida, VA officials report difficulty hiring mental health professionals after changing job requirements from fully remote to on-site clinic presence. When the region offered positions to three mental health providers, all declined, leading to longer appointment delays for veterans seeking psychological care.

Recruitment incentives dramatically reduced

Despite facing these unprecedented staffing challenges, the Trump administration has significantly scaled back recruitment and retention incentives traditionally used to attract medical professionals to VA positions.

In fiscal 2024, the agency provided retention bonuses to nearly 20,000 staff members and signing bonuses to over 6,000 new hires. During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, only about 8,000 employees received retention bonuses and just over 1,000 got recruitment incentives.

This reduction in financial incentives comes precisely when the agency faces its greatest competition for medical talent in recent memory, potentially worsening an already challenging recruitment environment.