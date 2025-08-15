Lil Yachty apologizes to Stephen Jackson on George Floyd

Stephen Jackson issued a harsh warning to the rapper who buckled under

Lil Yachty is getting torched from all sides for his decision to include lyrics about George Floyd in his new song.

Floyd is the man who was captured on the viral video being murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on Memorial Day in 2020. Floyd was a childhood friend of former NBA star Stephen Jackson, which is why he and many others responded with such vitriol in response to Yachty.

The star hip hop artist was on PlaqueBoyMax’s live stream on Thursday when he previewed the track … and one of his bars went like this:

“Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”

Jackson, who played 14 years in the the NBA, was irate at the reference to his decades-long friend and made sure that Yachty heard it.

The baller went Live on Instagram and let Yachty know he didn’t appreciate the line.

“I’m trying not to pay attention to you idiots, but like, it’s just hard, bro. Lil Yachty, you been wack my n—a! You think saying George Floyd’s name and trying to use his name in a bar is gonna make people like yo wack ass music, my n—a?!”

Jackson was just revving up.

“That s–tweak! Y’all the only era that feels like demeaning the dead and saying that s–t is cool. It ain’t! It ain’t!”

As a man who was suspended for most of one season for throwing hands with fans during the infamous “Malice in the Palace” brawl in 2004, Jackson is no stranger to laying hands on folks. Jackson also issued a warning about putting Floyd’s name in his mouth. He informed him that the entire city of Houston doesn’t play about Floyd.

“That some weak ass s–t Yachty! But let somebody die in yo’ family, we gon’ do a whole skit about it and see how funny it is! Cut that s–t out!”

The Atlanta-born and bred Yachty, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, has since apologized to Jackson, which the ex-baller informed his followers on a subsequent IG post.

Meanwhile, as most know, Chauvin was convicted in 2021 and slapped with a 22-year prison sentence.

Chauvin somehow survived when he was stabbed 22 times by an inmate in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Ariz., in November 2023.

Now that Jackson has settled that score with Lil Yachty, he actually scored a captivating interview this week with former first lady Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson, a former college head coach.

On the popular podcast, “All the Smoke” that Jackson co-hosts with fellow former NBA player Matt Barnes, Obama and Robinson broach the rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and also revisits her favorite Michael Jordan stories.