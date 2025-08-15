New Orleans mayor indicted on multiple counts of fraud

Mayor LaToya Cantrell allegedly committed multiple acts of fraud to shield a secret romance with her bodyguard

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted Friday afternoon on federal charges after allegedly defrauding the city while trying to keep her romantic relationship with a police officer a secret, prosecutors said.

Cantrell and retired police officer Jeffrey Paul Vappie II were in a three-year relationship, 2021 to 2024, and took trips together and manipulated the books to state that he was working while he was allegedly with the mayor in intimate settings. They are also accused of staying extra days during business trips, where Vappie publicly operated as a member of her security detail, so that they could spend time alone.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in a press conference that Cantrell has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and false declaration before a grand jury.

Cantrell, a Democrat, was just months away from finishing out her last term as mayor. She was set to leave office in January. She is the city’s first female mayor in its 300-year history, and now she has become the first New Orleans mayor to be indicted while in office.

The legal documents obtained by LiveNOW From Fox said the federal indictment was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana. In it, the federal government said both Cantrell and her alleged lover manipulated the books to try to camouflage their relationship from their colleagues and constituents.

“To hide their relations from detection and to maximize their time together, Cantrell and Vappie exploited their public positions to develop and implement a scheme to defraud the city of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department by engaging in personal activities while Vappie claimed to be on duty and was paid for,” the indictment states.

Michael Simpson, an acting U.S. attorney with the Eastern District of Louisiana said “public corruption has crippled us for years and years,” referring to Louisiana’s notorious history of corrupt politicians on the state and local levels. “And this is extremely significant.”

According to the legal documents, Vappie traveled on 14 domestic and international trips with Cantrell for the purpose of spending time together away from prying eyes. In one instance, on a trip to San Francisco, the government accuses the alleged couple of staying an extra day to visit wine country. Vappie allegedly put down that he worked 15 hours that day when he allegedly didn’t work at all.

The city of New Orleans was billed $70,000 for Vappie’s trips while he was with Cantrell, prosecutors said during the press conference.

Vappie was already facing charges of wire fraud and making false statements. A grand jury returned an 18-count indictment on Friday that added Cantrell to the case. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied that the relationship with Cantrell was anything but professional.

New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell asked his colleagues and citizens to keep Cantrell in their prayers.

“This is a sad day for the people of New Orleans,” Morell said in a statement obtained by the publication. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cantrell family as they navigate through this difficult time.”