T-Hood allegedly beat Rasheeda’s daughter, Kylie (video)

Multiple clips show T-Hood allegedly putting hands on Kylie Frost on more than one occasion

The media has obtained video of T-Hood allegedly beating the daughter of Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, which reportedly led to his violent death on Aug. 8.

As has been reported by TMZ and a multitude of other outlets, Rasheeda and Frost’s son, Ky Frost, has been named the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of T-Hood, whose real name was Tevin Hood.

TMZ obtained video that allegedly shows T-Hood hitting, snatching, and roughhousing Kylie Frost on more than one occasion.

The entertainment publication published photos showing scratches and bruises on Kylie Frost that were allegedly from being beaten by her boyfriend, T-Hood, in November 2024.

This surveillance video, taken from inside Kylie and T-Hood’s suburban Atlanta apartment, shows her sleeping while he walks back and forth around their bedroom. Suddenly, while T-Hood stands at the edge of the bed, he jumps on Kylie Frost and roughs her up.

An unnamed person who is allegedly connected to the Frost family explained that the video TMZ received was recorded earlier this year and was indicative of a pattern of beatings that Kylie Frost was subjected to by T-Hood.

The publication reports that it obtained photos of Kylie with bruises and scratches on her face, neck, and chest.

A woman who says she’s a friend of Kylie Frost also posted a different set of videos showing T-Hood assaulting her.

TMZ reports that Ky Frost, Kylie’s brother, lived in the same apartment complex as his sister. And on Friday, Aug. 8, he heard another disturbance coming from his sister’s unit and went to investigate it.

During that confrontation between Ky Frost and T-Hood, shots were fired. T-Hood was later pronounced dead. Police questioned Ky Frost, but he was later released.

Now the public knows why, though Ky Frost, whose parents star on the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” reality TV series, was named as a primary suspect, the Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the violent episode as a possible self-defense case.

T-Hood’s mother vehemently disputes the “self-defense” claims. Meanwhile, Kylie Frost told her Instagram followers that she had nothing to do with T-Hood’s death.