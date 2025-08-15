Willow Smith post crying pic while talking about genitals

The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is not scared to broach topics related to sexuality

Willow Smith set the internet ablaze when she posted a photo of herself crying while brazenly discussing human reproductive parts.

Willow Smith asked an NSFW question

The daughter of Oscar-winner Will Smith and Set It Off star Jada Pinkett Smith got raunchy on a Friday morning when she asked the scorchingly-hot question: “Who ate all the p—y.”

Smith, 24, has been very candid about her sexuality and is famously polyamorous and bisexual. Experimentation is nothing new to her, and neither is talking about it.

Fans wonder about Willow Smith’s mental well-being

But fans wonder if Smith, who is signed to Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation, is all there after blurting that question out on social media.

One fan inquired about Smith’s mental state, asking if the I Am Legend actress was “ok,” while others lampooned Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s parental guidance. A third fan summarized the claim this way: “Their family is so weird.”

Willow Smith claps back at fans questioning her family

It wasn’t until fans started demonizing the entire family that Smith returned to her IG page to laugh at her detractors.

“Y’all n—-s forgot funny existed,” she spat onto her IG story page, adding that it was an obvious joke.

This failed to curtail the onslaught on social media, with one claiming she was being overly dramatic and “is overreacting.”

A second commenter asked rhetorically, “Why are all Will Smith’s kids so thirsty for attention?” while a third bluntly opined, “They are thirsty, it’s almost alarming.”

“She’s one weird little girl,” a fourth surmised.

Smith has been the subject of internet chatter since she admitted on the “Red Table Talk” show — opposite her mother and grandmother — that she preferred a polyamory arrangement.

“The history of marriage really irks me,” she said on the show in 2021. “Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular.”

She continued, “With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you, and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. So, I was like, ‘How can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind?'”