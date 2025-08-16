Lynx emerge as overwhelming favorites as WNBA playoffs loom

Rest of WNBA chasing red-hot Minnesota as postseason approaches

The Minnesota Lynx have established themselves as the undisputed team to beat entering the 2025 WNBA playoffs, becoming the first franchise to clinch a postseason berth with nearly a month remaining in the regular season. Standing atop the league with an impressive 28-5 record, the Lynx have built a commanding lead that positions them as prohibitive favorites to capture their first championship since 2017.

The gap between Minnesota and the rest of the field speaks volumes about their dominance, with the second-place Atlanta Dream trailing by seven games at 21-12. This substantial margin provides the Lynx with unprecedented flexibility as they prepare for what could be a historic postseason run.

Liberty rivalry intensifies ahead of Finals rematch

The Lynx’s ongoing rivalry with the defending champion Liberty adds an extra layer of drama to the upcoming playoffs. This rivalry, born out of their previous Finals matchup, has intensified as the Lynx have consistently outperformed the Liberty in recent head-to-head meetings.

The Lynx have authored a compelling narrative against the defending champion Liberty, establishing a clear psychological advantage through recent head-to-head dominance. The teams have engaged in an unusual scheduling quirk featuring three meetings in six days, with Minnesota seizing control of the season series.

Most recently, the Lynx delivered a statement victory over New York, winning 86-80 in a performance that showcased their championship credentials. The psychological impact of these victories cannot be overstated, particularly given that the Liberty defeated Minnesota in last season’s Finals.

The teams conclude their regular season rivalry with a final showdown scheduled for August 19, providing the Lynx with one last opportunity to assert dominance before the postseason arrives.

Success without superstar shows championship depth

What’s truly remarkable about the Lynx’s surge is their ability to maintain elite performance despite losing their cornerstone player. Since July 27, the frontrunner for MVP honors, Napheesa Collier, has been sidelined with a sprained ankle. Yet, the Lynx have not missed a beat, continuing to win and demonstrating the type of depth that typically characterizes championship squads.

The team has continued winning without their star, demonstrating the type of depth that typically characterizes championship squads. Supporting players like Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, and recent acquisition DiJonai Carrington have stepped into expanded roles seamlessly.

This depth extends throughout the roster, with players like Natisha Hiedman and Maria Kliundikova providing crucial contributions off the bench. The ability to maintain their elite level without Collier suggests that a fully healthy Lynx team could be virtually unstoppable in the playoffs.

Historical dominance points to championship potential

Minnesota’s 17-1 home record this season has created an intimidating environment that could prove decisive in postseason play. The Lynx have demonstrated remarkable consistency, opening the campaign with six consecutive victories and maintaining that standard throughout the season. Their dominance at home is a testament to their strength and could be a significant factor in their championship pursuit.

The Lynx lead the league in points, opponent points, and assists per game, a testament to their statistical dominance and a reflection of a team operating at peak performance on both ends of the court. This should instill confidence in their fans and followers of women’s basketball.

Motivation factor drives championship pursuit

Head coach Cheryl Reeve has noted a heightened sense of motivation from her players following last season’s heartbreaking Finals defeat. The combination of unfinished business and the experience of reaching the championship round has created a focused determination within the organization.

Collier herself used last season’s disappointment as fuel for an MVP-caliber campaign. When healthy, she has averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting a career-best 53.7 percent from the field.

Playoff format favors top seed

The WNBA’s expanded playoff format, featuring best-of-three first rounds, best-of-five semifinals, and a best-of-seven Finals, should benefit a team with Minnesota’s combination of talent and depth. With the regular season concluding September 11 and playoffs beginning September 14, the Lynx enter the postseason with momentum and health on their side.

The top seed’s advantage becomes even more pronounced when considering Minnesota’s home-court dominance and the expanded series lengths that reward superior talent over extended play.

Championship window wide open

As the calendar turns toward September, the Minnesota Lynx have positioned themselves as the clear standard-bearer in women’s professional basketball. Their combination of elite performance, championship experience, and roster depth creates a compelling case for title favoritism.

While playoff basketball can produce unexpected outcomes, particularly in shorter series formats, Minnesota’s consistency and dominance throughout the 2025 campaign suggest they possess the tools necessary for championship success.

With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the Lynx have already accomplished their primary objective of securing the top seed. Now, the focus shifts entirely to the ultimate prize that has eluded the franchise for nearly a decade.

The stage is set for Minnesota to complete its championship quest, and all indicators point to the Lynx being the team to beat when the playoffs begin.