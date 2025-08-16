Rasheeda slams Mandeecees for saying he could sex her

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Rasheeda took a blowtorch to Mendeecees for having the audacity to suggest that he could easily snatch her up and have sexual relations with her.

Rasheeda and husband Kirk Frost were talking about this while sipping on wine inside their home on the latest episode of LHHATL.

Rasheeda is incredulous at Mendeecees’ boldness

“Did he say why have the appetizer when he can get the main course?” Rasheeda said incredulously.

“That’s a joke. Especially ones who are going to get motherf—ing hair replacement. Let’s just keep it all the way 100,” Rasheeda exclaimed to her husband, Kirk Frost, in the latest episode of LHHATL.

Frost was disgusted that Mendeecees would even broach the subject about being able to lie down with his wife.

“To think you can sleep with someone’s wife, my wife,” Frost said in the shows confessional. “Like, are you serious?”

Frost continued, saying, “Blankety blank disrespectful. They (Medeecees and his wife Yandy Smith) should really just go back to New York. I just want y’all to leave.”

Rasheeda said her respect level went down even further for Mendeecees because “people want to talk all that s–t. But when you get into the room together, it’s mutherf—ing crickets.”

Finally, with a glass of wine in her hand and prancing around, Rasheeda declared that “he will never get this little c—chie. Everybody want my little c—chie.”

The episode shot long before the homicide investigation involving their son

This episode, of course, was filmed several months ago, long before their son and daughter, Ky and Kylie Frost, would be embroiled in a real-life murder mystery.

T-Hood was shot and killed in his suburban Atlanta home on Aug. 8. T-Hood was dating Kylie Frost up until the day her boyfriend was gunned down. Ky Frost, her brother, lives in the same apartment complex as his sister. When he heard the last of he commotion coming from her apartment, Gwinnett County Police said he went up to investigate and confront T-Hood. Not long thereafter, shots were fired and T-Hood succumbed to his injuries.

Ky Frost has been named as a primary suspect, but the police are reportedly investigating the violent episode as a case of self-defense.

Fans weigh in on the Mendeecees and Rasheeda situation

