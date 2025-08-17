Chicago drivers face flooding terror after brutal rain

Chicago residents woke up Sunday morning to a water-logged cityscape after devastating storms dumped between 2 and 5 inches of rain across the metropolitan area, transforming familiar roadways into treacherous waterways that trapped unsuspecting drivers and left more than 60,000 people without power.

The severe weather system that began Saturday evening continued its destructive path through the overnight hours, creating emergency situations across multiple neighborhoods and forcing authorities to implement road closures on major transportation arteries throughout the region.

Multiple rescue operations unfold across city

Emergency responders found themselves racing from one flooded location to another as drivers became trapped in rapidly rising waters at several critical intersections. The viaduct near West 47th Street and South Archer Avenue in the Archer Heights neighborhood became a focal point for rescue efforts Sunday morning, where at least four vehicles sat stranded in floodwaters by 5:30 a.m.

The situation proved equally challenging at East 95th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue, where rescue crews worked to extract at least two vehicles from flood conditions. Dramatic scenes unfolded as tow trucks carefully maneuvered through standing water to reach stranded motorists, some of whom remained inside their vehicles waiting for assistance.

Additional flooding complications emerged at West 75th Street and South Western Avenue in Marquette Park, where video footage captured the dangerous reality facing Chicago drivers. Some attempted to navigate through the flood zones, only to have their engines stall in the deep water, while others resorted to driving on sidewalks to bypass the flooded roadways entirely.

Major expressway closures disrupt transportation

The Illinois State Police faced no choice but to completely shut down the Stevenson Expressway in both directions at Pulaski due to dangerous flooding conditions. The closure created significant transportation disruptions for morning commuters and emergency responders alike, though authorities were able to reopen the major thoroughfare later in the day as water levels began to recede.

The expressway closure highlighted the storm system’s ability to impact critical infrastructure, demonstrating how quickly severe weather can transform essential transportation corridors into impassable obstacles for thousands of daily commuters.

Northwest suburbs bear brunt of destruction

While flooding dominated headlines across the city, the northwest suburban communities of Mount Prospect and Des Plaines experienced the most severe structural damage from Saturday’s initial storm system. The violent winds proved powerful enough to completely tear the roof off an apartment building, leaving residents displaced and property management scrambling to assess the full extent of the damage.

Tree damage across these communities created additional hazards for residents and complicated cleanup efforts as crews worked to clear fallen branches from roadways and restore normal traffic patterns to affected neighborhoods.

Power restoration efforts continue

ComEd utility crews mobilized extensively Sunday morning to address widespread power outages affecting more than 60,000 customers across the Chicago metropolitan area. The utility company’s restoration efforts focused on priority areas while working systematically through neighborhoods where downed power lines and storm damage had knocked out electrical service.

The scale of the outages reflected the storm system’s broad impact across the region, with repair crews facing challenges from continued flooding and debris-blocked access roads as they worked to restore normalcy to affected communities.

Weather outlook brings mixed news

Meteorological forecasts provided some relief for Chicago residents as Sunday’s weather patterns indicated the most severe conditions had passed. The Chicago Air & Water Show’s second day proceeded without weather-related cancellations, and conditions remained favorable for the Chicago Bears game.

However, weather experts warned that Monday could bring renewed severe weather threats to areas west, north, and southwest of the city. A Level 1 threat for severe weather includes potential damaging winds, with storm activity most likely between 4 p.m. Monday and midnight Tuesday.

Recovery and preparation efforts

As floodwaters gradually receded Sunday, city officials began assessing the full scope of damage while preparing for potential additional severe weather. The weekend’s events served as a stark reminder of how quickly weather conditions can create life-threatening situations for residents and drivers alike.

Emergency management teams emphasized the importance of avoiding flooded roadways and staying informed about changing weather conditions as cleanup efforts continue and the community prepares for the possibility of additional severe weather in the coming days.