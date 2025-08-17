Iowa pharmacy fined $25k in shocking counterfeit Ozempic

SmartScripts keeps license despite distributing fake weight loss drugs and facing millions in lawsuits

An Iowa pharmacy company already embroiled in multimillion-dollar lawsuits now faces additional sanctions for distributing counterfeit versions of the popular weight loss medication Ozempic. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy announced disciplinary action against SmartScripts while allowing the Washington-based company to retain its operating license under strict probationary terms.

The regulatory decision comes as SmartScripts confronts mounting legal challenges that have resulted in judgments and settlements exceeding $6 million over the past two years. The company’s troubles highlight growing concerns about pharmaceutical supply chain security and oversight in the rapidly expanding telehealth industry.

Complex chain of counterfeit drug distribution

The counterfeit Ozempic incident began in November 2023 when SmartScripts placed an order with wholesale supplier Pharma Pac for a single case containing 1,260 Ozempic delivery pens. Each pen was designed to administer 4 milligrams of the diabetes and weight loss medication that has become increasingly popular among consumers seeking effective weight management solutions.

However, complications arose when SmartScripts received 15 cases of the medication instead of the single case originally ordered. Company owner Todd Thompson proceeded to ship the excess inventory to Central Pharmacy Management in Lansing, Michigan, which subsequently distributed the products to additional pharmacy locations across the region.

The situation escalated when Pharma Pac contacted Thompson requesting payment for all 15 cases rather than the single case initially ordered. Thompson’s response included quarantining remaining Ozempic supplies and advising recipient pharmacies to halt sales of the product, though regulatory documents do not explain his reasoning for these precautionary measures.

Timeline disputes emerge over counterfeit discovery

State regulators allege that Thompson became aware of the counterfeit nature of the Ozempic supplies on December 21, 2023, but failed to notify the Iowa Board of Pharmacy until July 2024. This delayed reporting became a key component of the disciplinary charges filed against SmartScripts in January 2025.

Thompson disputes the board’s timeline, maintaining that he learned about the counterfeit drugs only after receiving notification from the Food and Drug Administration shortly after selling the products to Central Pharmacy Management. He claims immediate action was taken to contact the purchasing pharmacy and prevent any counterfeit medications from reaching patients.

The pharmacy owner estimates that more than 100 pharmacies nationwide fell victim to similar counterfeit drug schemes, describing his company as one of many victims rather than a willing participant in fraudulent activities.

Legal battles multiply across multiple states

Central Pharmacy Management has initiated legal action against SmartScripts, seeking $132,249 in damages while alleging that Thompson and his company either knowingly sold counterfeit medications or acted negligently in their distribution practices. The Michigan-based pharmacy claims that FDA agents informed them about the counterfeit nature of their SmartScripts purchase on December 27, 2023.

SmartScripts faces additional legal challenges stemming from various business relationships and regulatory compliance issues. The company recently agreed to pay Tiero, a Maryland-based COVID-19 testing company, over $3 million to resolve allegations of misappropriated insurance reimbursements.

The Tiero lawsuit alleged that SmartScripts retained insurance payments that should have been forwarded to the testing company, using approximately $3 million in funds to support its own operations rather than fulfilling contractual obligations.

Telepharmacy operations under scrutiny

SmartScripts, which launched in 2017 as Iowa’s first telepharmacy operation, provides pharmaceutical services to consumers across all 50 states through direct delivery systems. The company’s business model relies heavily on automated telemarketing and robocall systems that utilize telephone numbers purchased from data brokers.

This marketing approach has generated additional legal complications, including class-action lawsuits alleging violations of Do Not Call Registry regulations. SmartScripts settled these telecommunications-related cases out of court in both 2022 and 2023 while denying intentional wrongdoing.

Regulatory settlement allows continued operations

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy’s disciplinary action results in a five-year probationary period for SmartScripts along with a $25,000 civil penalty. The company faces charges including misleading representations, gross negligence, fraudulent fee collection, inadequate record-keeping, and unauthorized drug possession.

Despite the serious nature of these allegations, regulators opted to maintain SmartScripts’ operating license rather than pursuing revocation or suspension. This decision allows the telepharmacy to continue serving customers while operating under enhanced oversight and compliance requirements.

The settlement reflects regulatory authorities’ balancing act between protecting public safety and maintaining pharmaceutical access, particularly in rural areas where telepharmacy services provide essential healthcare support.