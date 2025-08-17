Phillies star Aaron Nola crashes in brutal comeback game

Aaron Nola’s long-awaited return to the Philadelphia Phillies rotation turned into a devastating reality check Sunday, as the veteran right-hander’s comeback from a three-month injury absence collapsed in spectacular fashion against the Washington Nationals.

What began as a promising homecoming for one of baseball‘s most reliable pitchers quickly transformed into a nightmare scenario that left fans and teammates watching in disbelief as Nola’s outing unraveled in the most dramatic way possible.

Promising start gives way to complete meltdown

The afternoon began with genuine optimism as Nola took the mound for his first major league appearance since May 14. After allowing a leadoff single to Luis García Jr. in the opening frame, the seasoned pitcher appeared to find his rhythm, methodically retiring the next seven batters while his teammates built what seemed like a comfortable 6-0 advantage.

For those brief moments, it looked as though Nola might seamlessly pick up where he left off before his injury derailed his season. The control appeared sharp, his stuff looked crisp, and Philadelphia fans could breathe easy knowing their rotation stalwart was back in form.

However, baseball’s cruel unpredictability was about to rear its head in the most punishing way imaginable.

Third inning collapse shocks everyone

The third inning began innocuously enough with three consecutive singles that managed to put Washington on the scoreboard. A mound visit from pitching coach Caleb Cotham seemed like a routine precautionary measure, the kind of mid-inning consultation that often helps pitchers regain their focus and settle back into a groove.

Instead, what followed was every pitcher’s worst nightmare unfolding in real time. Nola walked Paul DeJong, immediately putting additional pressure on himself with runners in scoring position. The situation deteriorated rapidly when Daylen Lile connected for a two-run single, suddenly making the game competitive again.

Dylan Crews followed with a crushing two-run double that tied the contest, completely erasing Philadelphia’s early advantage and sending shockwaves through the Phillies organization. When Jose Tena added a tying double, the damage was complete, and Nola‘s day was mercifully ended.

Durability record makes struggles more shocking

The collapse proved particularly jarring given Nola’s established reputation as one of baseball’s most dependable workhorses. Entering the season, the right-hander had been a model of consistency and durability, making at least 32 starts and throwing a minimum of 180 2/3 innings in each of the previous six complete seasons.

This track record of reliability made his current struggles all the more concerning for a Philadelphia team that desperately needs stability in its rotation. The pitcher who once represented certainty and endurance now finds himself battling to rediscover the form that made him an All-Star and cornerstone of the Phillies’ pitching staff.

Injury timeline reveals extended absence

Nola’s absence from the major leagues stretched across three full months, during which a sprained right ankle and fractured rib kept him sidelined while his teammates fought to maintain their position in the competitive National League standings. The extended rehabilitation process included three minor league appearances designed to prepare him for his return to the big leagues.

The timing of his comeback became even more critical when Philadelphia placed ace Zack Wheeler on the injured list Saturday due to a blood clot in his right arm. This development transformed Nola’s return from a luxury into an absolute necessity, forcing the Phillies to abandon their plans for a six-man rotation and rely heavily on their returning veteran.

Statistical reality paints grim picture

The numbers from Sunday’s outing tell a sobering story of a pitcher still searching for his previous form. Nola managed just 2 1/3 innings while surrendering six runs on seven hits, throwing only 53 pitches before his early exit. The performance pushed his earned run average to a troubling 6.92, a figure that reflects both his current struggles and the challenge facing him as he attempts to regain his previous effectiveness.

The sight of seven consecutive batters reaching base safely represented the kind of statistical anomaly that haunts pitchers and highlights just how completely things can unravel on any given day in professional baseball.

Team moves signal roster urgency

The Phillies’ corresponding roster moves underscored the urgency surrounding their pitching situation. In addition to activating Nola, the team brought back third baseman Alec Bohm from the injured list while optioning infielder Otto Kemp to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. To create space for Nola on the 40-man roster, Philadelphia released outfielder Cal Stevenson, demonstrating their commitment to giving the veteran pitcher every opportunity to rediscover his form despite Sunday’s setback.