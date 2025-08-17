Why Yellowstone’s Beth and Rip spinoff ditched Montana

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s new series films in surprising Texas location despite Montana storyline

The highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff featuring beloved characters Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler has taken an unexpected geographical turn that’s leaving fans questioning the production’s creative direction. While Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser prepare to reprise their iconic roles alongside Finn Little’s Carter, the series is filming in Texas rather than the Montana setting where viewers last saw these characters.

This location shift represents a significant departure from established Yellowstone filming traditions and raises intriguing questions about the storyline’s direction. The decision becomes even more puzzling considering the characters’ last known residence was a Montana ranch located approximately 40 miles from Dillon, just two hours from the fictional Yellowstone Dutton ranch in Paradise Valley.

Mystery production adopts temporary Texas identity

Recent reports from Dallas-area media outlets revealed that a Yellowstone spinoff project called Rio Palo was actively filming in and around Ferris, Texas throughout the summer months. The mysterious title initially confused entertainment industry observers, as no officially announced Yellowstone universe series carried that name.

Industry representatives later clarified that Rio Palo serves merely as a working title for the still-unnamed Beth and Rip spinoff, suggesting production companies often use placeholder names to maintain secrecy during filming. This practice helps prevent unwanted attention and protects storyline details from premature disclosure.

The Ferris location reportedly houses the primary residence set for the series’ main characters, indicating substantial investment in Texas-based production infrastructure rather than temporary location shooting.

Production powerhouse shifts operations southward

Taylor Sheridan’s expanding television empire appears to be consolidating operations around his new Fort Worth production facility, a massive complex capable of accommodating four simultaneous productions. The state-of-the-art campus represents a significant investment in Texas-based entertainment infrastructure that could reshape how Sheridan’s projects are developed and filmed.

This production hub previously hosted filming for Landman’s second season, demonstrating its versatility for different types of Sheridan productions. The facility’s proximity to Ferris, roughly one hour away, provides logistical advantages for the Beth and Rip spinoff while maintaining access to the broader Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area’s resources.

The shift toward Texas-based production reflects broader industry trends as creators seek locations offering favorable filming incentives, abundant crew availability, and modern facility access.

Franchise maintains Montana connections despite location change

The original Yellowstone series established Montana as the spiritual heart of the Dutton family saga, with five seasons of breathtaking Big Sky Country scenery becoming synonymous with the show’s identity. Both 1883 and 1923 maintained Montana filming locations while incorporating Texas sequences, suggesting the Beth and Rip series might follow similar dual-location approaches.

Previous Yellowstone spinoffs demonstrated that multiple filming locations can effectively serve different narrative purposes while maintaining authentic Western atmospheres. The combination of Montana’s rugged landscapes and Texas’s diverse terrain provides producers with enhanced creative flexibility for storytelling.

Industry observers speculate that the Beth and Rip series could utilize Texas facilities for interior scenes and controlled environments while returning to Montana for exterior sequences requiring authentic ranch landscapes.

Title confusion reflects production secrecy

The series previously operated under the working title Dutton Ranch, though Cole Hauser confirmed that designation wouldn’t serve as the official name. The continued secrecy surrounding the actual title suggests producers remain protective of storyline details that might be revealed through naming conventions.

Entertainment industry practices often involve multiple working titles throughout production phases, with final decisions reserved until marketing campaigns begin. This approach prevents premature speculation about plot directions while maintaining audience interest through controlled information releases.

Multiple spinoffs create scheduling complexities

The Beth and Rip series represents just one component of an expanding Yellowstone universe that includes several productions in various development stages. The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, has reportedly completed filming but lacks confirmed release information, while the 6666 spinoff remains mysteriously quiet about production progress.

The reported 1944 spinoff continues generating speculation without official updates, and Y: Marshals, featuring Luke Grimes’ Kayce character, has secured a 2026 CBS debut date. This crowded production schedule may influence filming location decisions as Sheridan’s team manages multiple simultaneous projects.

Reports suggest the Beth and Rip series premiere has been delayed until 2026, though official confirmation remains pending. The production timeline adjustment could reflect the complexity of coordinating multiple spinoffs while maintaining quality standards established by the original Yellowstone series.

Fan expectations meet production realities

Yellowstone enthusiasts have invested emotional connections to the Montana setting that defined the original series’ visual identity. The Texas filming location represents a significant departure from fan expectations, though it may serve practical production needs while potentially expanding the narrative geography.

The choice to film away from Montana doesn’t necessarily indicate permanent relocation of the characters’ story, as television productions frequently utilize different locations for various narrative purposes. The series could maintain Montana connections through storyline elements while taking advantage of Texas production benefits.