Chance the Rapper delivers brilliance on ‘Star Line’

A musical journey rooted in family, freedom, and faith, Star Line captures Chance the Rapper’s growth and intentional artistry.

Chance the Rapper has returned with a new album, six years after the release of Big Day. Star Line finds Chance in a space of resilience, bouncing back from personal and professional battles—newly divorced, with new management, and facing a musical landscape that is constantly shifting.

In 2023, Chance and Vic Mensa hosted the Black Star Festival in Accra, Ghana, creating a cultural bridge that united Black artists across the diaspora while paying homage to Marcus Garvey and his Pan-African movement. Star Line feels like an extension of that vision, both in name and in sound.

Themes of growth and faith

This is a musical journey of a young Black man who has grown into an understanding of what truly matters: family, freedom, and faith. As a rapper, Chance remains one of the sharpest wordsmiths of his generation. The album features, Do or Die, Jamila Woods, Vic Mensa, BJ the Chicago Kid, BabyChiefDoit, Joey Bada$$, Young Thug, TiaCorine, Lil Wayne, Smino, LION BABE and Jay Electronica. Despite this list of features, make no mistake, Chance is the main attraction.

The intro, “Star Side,” opens with celebratory energy. Chance makes it clear this is a love letter, tracing his origins and paying tribute to his mentor, the late Brother Mike, who encouraged him early on:

Ditch school, daywalker, I’m a sun dweller

Until I met a Brother Mike, he said, “Young fella

Everybody dies, some write poems”

So I raised my right arm and I said, “Right on”

“No More Old Men” is one of the album’s most beautiful moments. It centers Black men—the value of age, the love embedded in wisdom, and the lessons passed down. Jamila Woods’ voice on the chorus is warm and nostalgic, grounding the song in Chicago stories that highlight how critical these lessons are.

The best albums connect you to emotion and memory. Star Line does this without slipping into self-righteousness or preaching. Chance has lived, recalibrated, and now shares unselfishly. His love for the music is evident in his delivery, and his love for people is clear in his choice of subjects.

Wit and sharp commentary

The album moves with intention, surprising with emotional weight in places you least expect. It grows more powerful with each listen. On “Drapetomania,” featuring BabyChiefDoit and produced by DEXLVL, Chance embodies this balance of skill, humor, and sharp critique. He raps:

Tiffany Fein in a blue box

401K in a shoe box

My favorite rapper named Tupac

Loved 2Pac ’cause he shot two cops

I got a 9mm called thug life

I got a new chain it say, “F–k ICE”

Chance’s evolution

On Star Line, Chance shows clear growth not only as an artist but as a man. His pen has sharpened, his voice has matured, and his perspective is broader, rooted in the lessons of family, faith, and freedom. While we’ve always known Chance as a rapper, this project frames him as a poet in the truest sense, using rhythm, memory, and vulnerability to connect on a deeper level. Star Line is a rebirth, and it proves that Chance has evolved into a writer with lasting impact and intention.

Standout tracks:

“No More Old Men”

“The Negro Problem”

“Drapetomania”

“Space & Time”

“Gun In Your Purse”

“Burn Ya Block”

“Speed of Light”

“Letters”

Rating: 9.5/10