University of Nebraska basketball star gone at just 22

Deng Mayar drowned at Blackridge Reservoir in Utah while swimming with a friend leaving teammates and coaches devastated by the loss of the promising forward

A promising college basketball career ended abruptly Saturday evening when Deng Mayar drowned at Blackridge Reservoir in Herriman Utah approximately 20 miles southwest of Salt Lake City. The 22 year old Omaha forward had been swimming with his friend Sa Mafutaga when the fatal incident occurred just before 6 p.m.

Mafutaga who is 21 managed to reach the shore safely but quickly realized Mayar remained in the water struggling. The friend immediately attempted a rescue diving back into the reservoir but could not reach Mayar. Unified Fire Authority personnel arrived and pulled Mafutaga to safety preventing a second tragedy.

Emergency responders launched an extensive search operation continuing for hours as daylight faded. The Utah Highway Patrol deployed their submersible robot to scan the reservoir depths. At 10:40 p.m. the robot located Mayar’s body underwater. Professional divers retrieved him at 11 p.m. ending the search but beginning a period of mourning for the basketball community.

Witnesses described the chaotic atmosphere as emergency personnel rushed to respond. Hudsyn Sandoval who lives nearby told reporters about seeing police officers running past with a stretcher carrying someone who appeared pale and motionless. The sight left bystanders shaken as they realized the severity of what had unfolded.

Rising star with deep Utah roots

Mayar had recently transferred to the University of Nebraska Omaha from North Dakota where he established himself as a versatile forward with significant potential. Standing 6 feet 8 inches tall he brought size and athleticism to the court averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during his final season with the Fighting Hawks.

His connection to Utah ran deep as he grew up in Salt Lake City before pursuing basketball dreams at various colleges. The proximity of the tragic incident to his childhood home adds another layer of heartbreak for family and friends who watched him develop from local talent into a Division I athlete.

Before joining North Dakota Mayar played for Howard Junior College where he first showcased skills that would earn him opportunities at four year universities. His journey through different programs demonstrated determination to improve and compete at increasingly higher levels.

His final collegiate game exemplified his capabilities as he scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 92 to 79 victory over South Dakota. That performance suggested even greater achievements ahead with his new team in Omaha.

Basketball community mourns devastating loss

Chris Crutchfield who coaches the Omaha men’s basketball team expressed profound grief over losing a player he had recently welcomed to the program. After competing against Mayar for two years Crutchfield felt elated when the forward joined Omaha. The coach emphasized how Mayar made tremendous progress during summer workouts and brought joy to everyone around him.

The coaching staff highlighted Mayar’s positive impact on team culture despite his brief time with the program. His presence improved the atmosphere at practices and team activities making his loss particularly difficult. Crutchfield and his wife Jodi extended prayers to Mayar’s family friends and teammates.

Paul Sather who coached Mayar at North Dakota shared equally emotional sentiments. Sather described Mayar as having a heart the size of a gym emphasizing the contrast between his competitive nature on court and his gentle kind soul off court. The statement reflected the dual nature many successful athletes possess combining fierce determination with genuine warmth.

Support systems activate for grieving students

Both universities immediately mobilized resources to help students process this sudden loss. The University of North Dakota announced counseling services would be available throughout the week for anyone needing support. These services recognize that teammates classmates and friends require professional help navigating grief especially when involving someone so young.

The tragedy serves as a reminder about water safety even for athletic individuals in seemingly calm conditions. Reservoirs present hidden dangers including unexpected depth changes cold water shock and exhaustion that can overwhelm strong swimmers. The incident underscores the importance of swimming with partners and understanding risks in natural water bodies.

As both basketball programs prepare for upcoming seasons they will carry the memory of a teammate whose potential will never be fully realized. Mayar’s jersey number may be retired and tributes planned but nothing can fill the void left by a young man whose basketball journey ended far too soon in the waters of a Utah reservoir.