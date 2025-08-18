Offset closes Cardi B chapter with peaceful goodbye song

The Atlanta rapper dedicates the final track on his upcoming album KIARI to ending his relationship with the Bronx star while taking accountability for past mistakes

The end of one of hip hop’s most watched relationships has found its final statement through music rather than social media drama. Offset revealed to the Associated Press that his upcoming album KIARI concludes with “Move On” a track specifically designed to bring peaceful closure to his marriage with Cardi B. The Atlanta rapper emphasized that the song carries a message of love and peace rather than bitterness or regret.

This musical farewell arrives more than a year after Cardi filed for divorce in August marking the second time she initiated proceedings to end their marriage. The former couple who began dating in early 2017 share three children together named Kulture Wave and Blossom. Their relationship played out publicly through social media posts red carpet appearances and collaborative music projects that defined an era in hip hop culture.

Offset made clear that both artists need to move beyond their past relationship as a topic of conversation or creative inspiration. He described their time together as great while it lasted but insisted that chapter has definitively closed. The decision to address the split through his art rather than interviews or social media posts represents a mature approach to processing personal loss in the public eye.

Taking responsibility while moving forward

During a conversation with Ebro on Apple Music the 33 year old rapper demonstrated remarkable self awareness about his role in the relationship’s demise. Without providing specific details Offset acknowledged that he made significant mistakes that contributed to their split. His admission came during a discussion about personal growth and the importance of having people who genuinely care enough to provide honest feedback.

The rapper expressed gratitude for those who reached out during difficult times noting how rare authentic concern has become in the entertainment industry. His willingness to accept responsibility publicly marks a departure from typical celebrity breakup narratives where blame gets deflected or avoided entirely. This accountability suggests genuine personal growth rather than calculated public relations moves.

Meanwhile Cardi has embraced her new chapter spending the summer with NFL star Stefon Diggs in a relationship that appears to be flourishing as autumn approaches. Her ability to move forward while maintaining focus on her upcoming album Am I the Drama scheduled for September 19 release demonstrates the resilience that has characterized her career from the beginning.

New music marks fresh beginnings

KIARI set to drop Friday August 22 represents Offset’s first solo LP since 2023’s Set It Off. The project features an impressive roster of collaborators including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gunna, YFN Lucci, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend and Key Glock. This diverse lineup suggests an album exploring various sonic territories while maintaining the Atlanta sound that established Offset’s reputation.

Both his sophomore album and Father of Four debut entered the Billboard 200’s top five demonstrating consistent commercial success as a solo artist beyond his work with Migos. The preview he offered during his Boiler Room set in New York City on Sunday night generated significant buzz among fans eager to hear how personal experiences have influenced his creative direction.

The timing of both artists releasing new music within weeks of each other creates an interesting dynamic where their individual artistic statements will inevitably face comparison. However Offset’s decision to address their relationship directly through music while Cardi appears focused on other themes suggests both have found healthy ways to channel their experiences.

Redefining closure in hip hop

The peaceful approach Offset has taken toward ending this chapter challenges typical hip hop breakup narratives often characterized by public feuds diss tracks and social media warfare. His emphasis on love and peace rather than conflict represents a evolution in how rap artists handle personal matters publicly.

This mature handling of their split could establish a new template for celebrity separations particularly within hip hop culture where masculinity often gets expressed through aggression rather than vulnerability. Offset’s willingness to acknowledge mistakes while maintaining respect for his former partner demonstrates emotional intelligence rarely displayed so publicly.

As both artists prepare to release new music their ability to move forward independently while co parenting three children sets an example for others navigating similar situations. The closed book Offset references doesn’t erase their history but rather allows both to write new chapters without being defined by their past relationship.