Daniel Dubois stuns boxing world with trainer bombshell

British heavyweight’s corner chaos continues after devastating Usyk loss

Well, well, well. Just when you thought Daniel Dubois couldn’t surprise us more after getting absolutely flattened by Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium, the British heavyweight decides to shake things up in his corner. And by “shake things up,” we mean completely blow it up like a controlled demolition.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Dubois has officially parted ways with trainer Don Charles, the man who helped orchestrate some of the most impressive moments of his professional career. Talk about timing that hits harder than Usyk’s left hook, right?

The end of a beautiful friendship

Remember when your favorite TV show got canceled just when it was getting good? That’s exactly what this feels like for boxing fans who watched Charles work his magic with Dubois. The partnership began back in August 2023, right before that first dance with Usyk in Poland where Dubois actually gave the Ukrainian nightmare some legitimate problems.

Charles wasn’t just some random guy holding mitts in the gym. This dude was the architect behind Dubois’ most impressive winning streak, turning what could have been a career-ending trajectory into something resembling actual heavyweight championship material. Under Charles’ guidance, Dubois steamrolled through Filip Hrgovic like he was made of paper, dismantled Jarrell Miller with surgical precision, and then delivered that absolutely bonkers knockout punch that sent Anthony Joshua to the shadow realm in September.

But here’s where things get messier than your browser history after a late-night Wikipedia spiral.

Corner chaos reaches new heights

If you thought losing your head trainer was dramatic enough, buckle up buttercup, because Dubois decided to make it a double feature. Co-trainer Kieran Farrell also bounced earlier this month, leaving the heavyweight’s corner looking emptier than a movie theater showing a three-hour art film about watching paint dry.

So what exactly happened at Wembley that triggered this mass exodus? Well, watching your fighter get absolutely demolished in front of 96,000 people probably doesn’t do wonders for team morale. When Usyk landed that devastating left hook he jokingly named “Ivan,” it didn’t just knock out Dubois – it apparently knocked the whole training team into different time zones.

New management, new problems

Adding another layer to this already complicated soap opera, Dubois has started working with boxing manager Sam Jones. Because nothing says “fresh start” like completely overhauling your entire professional support system, right?

The Tony Sims speculation game

Here’s where the rumor mill starts working overtime faster than your metabolism after Thanksgiving dinner. Word on the street suggests that former Anthony Joshua coach Tony Sims might be stepping into the picture. Sims currently trains Conor Benn and several other fighters out in Essex, which would represent a complete geographical and philosophical shift for Dubois.

However, sources are playing it coy about whether this partnership is actually happening or just boxing media playing telephone with wishful thinking.

History repeats itself

This isn’t Dubois’ first time switching up his corner crew. Before hooking up with Charles, he worked with Shane McGuigan, who happens to train his sister Caroline Dubois – the lightweight world champion who’s been making her own waves in the boxing world. Family dinners must be interesting when your trainer is coaching both siblings but only one of them is getting results.

What comes next

The real question isn’t who Dubois will work with next, but whether any trainer can solve the puzzle that is his boxing career. After three professional defeats, including two devastating knockouts, finding the right combination of technical expertise and psychological rebuilding might require someone with both a boxing degree and a therapy license.

One thing’s certain: Dubois has never been afraid to make big changes when things aren’t working. Whether this latest shake-up leads to championship glory or more highlight-reel knockouts remains to be seen.