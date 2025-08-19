Danielle Jeter at Podcast Summit on building brands

Media mogul and founder of Women in Media Global explains how to build cult like followings and leverage traditional PR for podcast growth

Danielle P. Jeter has built an empire in media and events over 15 years as a full time business owner. As founder and CEO of AOI Events and PR and Women in Media Global, she has worked with over 200 brands, secured over 200 media placements, and produced over 400 events.

Known for her captivating storytelling and masterful moderation skills, Danielle has shared stages with industry giants like Master P, Angela Yee, and Yandy Smith Harris. Her strategic initiatives have enhanced visibility and engagement for corporations, politicians, and small businesses through targeted public relations campaigns and dynamic event management.

Fresh off moderating a panel on traditional PR and media growth at the Podcast Summit, Danielle shares insights on brand building and the evolution of media.

You mentioned you’ve been watching David’s brand evolution from a t- shirt company to a multi million dollar media enterprise. What are the key things you saw that helped him build his brand?

One thing about David that is so consistent is his energy and his attitude. He is one of the most positive people I have ever met. I don’t think I’ve ever seen David down, and I’ve known David since we were children, before we had driver’s licenses. To see his resilience shine through every phase of business is encouraging. He has that consistent mindset that he knew he was going to be successful.

He started out as a server at Cheesecake Factory, but that was just a means to an end. He always had a goal and a dream. But let me tell you, when he first started Sleepers Is 4 Suckers, those t-shirts were ugly. Those designs were ugly. But he would invite close friends and family over to continue to critique his brand, and the designs got better and better and better because he knows how to be coached and take information and make things better. So to see him blow up from an everyday person to now building a multi-million dollar enterprise in media has been incredible. I’m blessed to be able to be by his side.

What are the three or four main qualities you see in successful entrepreneurs like David?

Definitely the resilience and the attitude and the mental strength. But the fact that he’s able to take feedback and grow from that feedback. He’s not argumentative. He’s not trying to defend. He’s trying to learn, he’s trying to grow and he implements information.

David knows how to separate himself. He knows when it’s time to quiet the noise. He knows when it’s time to dial in and focus. He don’t be everywhere because he’s on mission with what he’s building. So if it makes sense to what he’s doing, he’ll show up. If not, then his focus is what he’s doing. I love that. He has a one track mind, singular focus.

With the shift from social media to interest media, how should podcasters take advantage of this change?

I think niche is very important. You have to identify who you are, what you do, what you bring to the marketplace. But more importantly, who are you going to touch? Who is that person? Who is the audience that you’re going to impact and help? It can’t be everybody because you simply don’t have money to market to everybody. You don’t got everybody money.

But it’s so special to be able to have a cult like following. I call it the Jesus and disciple effect. It’s the Jesus effect. Jesus was able to create disciples who then went out and spread the gospel. So can you do the same thing with your audience? Can you dial in on a group of people who are die hard, true fans about you, who will then go out and share your message?

Tell us about your own niche and what you’re building

If you haven’t heard about the Women in Media podcast, that is my niche and that is my specialty and that is my heart. Our podcast is all about empowering, equipping and encouraging women to own their voices. This is for women who are the media makers, those who are in the industry of entertainment and media. They might do it on the corporate side, but they also might be entrepreneurs in the space.

We have created a community and a show to empower those stories, untold stories behind the scenes and the work that they’re doing to push these brands forward. If that sounds good to you, make sure you check out womeninmediaglobal.org.