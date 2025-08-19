Hill Harper and Wells Fargo honor Black Business Month

August is a significant month as it marks Black Business Month — a time to honor and recognize the courage and determination of individuals who have chosen to start their own businesses, even in today’s challenging economic landscape. This year, Wells Fargo hosted a notable fireside chat during “The Family Reunion,” a three-day event presented by chef Kwame Onwuachi, Salamander Collection and FOOD & WINE as collaborating partners.

This gathering showcased African American chefs from across the country, offering attendees a delightful array of culinary experiences while also featuring sessions designed to inspire and educate.

Georgette “Gigi” Dixon, EVP, head of External Engagement, Diverse Segments at Wells Fargo, moderated a compelling discussion featuring actor and entrepreneur Hill Harper, along with Janell Stephens, the founder and CEO of Camille Rose. Their conversation provided valuable insights into their entrepreneurial journeys, illustrating how their initial ideas transformed into successful multi-million dollar enterprises.

Both Harper and Stephens were open about the challenges they faced and the lessons they learned along the way. They emphasized the importance of creating a lasting legacy — building something meaningful that extends beyond their individual efforts.

“Follow your heart,” was the advice both Harper and Stephens advised. Stephens sharing her story of founding Camille Rose out of necessity. She sought to create truly natural-based products for her family, crafting them at her kitchen table before deciding to share them with a broader community. This grassroots approach laid the foundation for what would become a thriving business.

Hill Harper also shared a pivotal moment in his entrepreneurial journey. He recounted a conversation with a brand marketer who encouraged him to create a product for pets. Seizing the opportunity, Harper launched Aframe, a company that produces premium pet spa products and accessories, now available through Bath & Body Works. A key advantage for Harper is that Aframe owns its intellectual property, allowing him flexibility in distribution.

Stephens recounted the challenges she faced while seeking a laboratory to help scale her products. She was often pressured to compromise her commitment to using natural ingredients in favor of cheaper synthetic alternatives. However, she remained resolute in her vision, ultimately partnering with a lab that shared her dedication to quality and authenticity.

Both Harper and Stephens stressed the importance of being proactive and responsible in building one’s business. They encouraged attendees to be diligent stewards of the products and services they represent, advocating for the need to understand market trends while also striving to set new ones.

The Family Reunion, now in its fifth year serves as more than just a culinary showcase; it was an enriching experience that fed both the body and the mind. As we celebrate Black Business Month, it is essential to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit that drives individuals to innovate, create, and contribute to their communities. Their stories inspire future generations to pursue their passions and make a meaningful impact in the world of business.