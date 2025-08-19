Sports Roundup: Sophie Cunningham’s fans irate at injury

A lot of Fever fans believe that Cunningham and Caitlin Clark are being targeted for rough fouls

Fans of the WNBA’s Sophie Cunningham exploded with rage after they learned that the Indiana Fever guard suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, August 17. Injury details and family response The Connecticut Sun’s Bria Hartley crashed into Cunningham’s right knee early in the second period while driving toward the basket, resulting in a tear in Cunningham’s MCL. She will undergo surgery and will miss the last month of the season and the postseason.

Cunningham’s mother and sister criticized the game officials and the league for their alleged failure to make the game safer and improve the officiating. “Hartley is a disgruntled player having trouble everywhere she goes. She’s plain mean and plays out of control,” said Paula Cunningham, Sophie’s mother, according to Bro Bible. The tweet has since been deleted.

Cunningham’s sister added, “Maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic,” said Lindsey Cunningham, Sophie’s sister, on X.

Fan outrage over officiating

One fan called the officiating “a joke,” while many others believe Hartley’s collision with Cunningham’s knee was “deliberate.” Many others accuse the predominantly Black league of “mauling” Cunningham and teammate Caitlin Clark because they are talented white players.

“WNBA Officiating Is A Joke: There’s no other way to put it! The constant mauling of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham is out of hand! Cunningham got taken out by a falling Bria Hartley with a knee injury,” one user wrote on X.

The WNBA has not fined Hartley, nor have they spoken to the media about the episode.

Black quarterbacks to sit the bench to open NFL season

Despite Shedeur Sanders putting on a strong performance in his Cleveland Browns preseason debut, he’s no closer to becoming the Browns starter than he was when he was selected as the 144th pick in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In the game against the Carolina Panthers, Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 134 yards and two touchdown passes, leading the Browns on three scoring drives. However, The Plain Dealer reports that head coach Kevin Stefanski has named 40-year-old Joe Flacco as his Week 1 starter for the beginning of September.

Colts make quarterback decision

The Indianapolis Colts have named NFL journeyman Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, beginning with Week 1. He beat out former first-round pick Anthony Richardson, who competed for the starting position throughout training camp, Bleacher Report reported.

Richardson is considered a major first-round disappointment as the Colts looked to him to replace the iconic Andrew Luck, who retired suddenly in 2019 at the age of 29.

The Indianapolis Star analyzed Richardson’s statistics in the starting position since he was drafted in 2023, and the results are concerning. Richardson has the third-worst passer rating of a top 10 pick since 2000 at 67.8, ahead of only Josh Rosen (61.1) and JaMarcus Russell (65.2). The newspaper noted that Joey Harrington and Matt Leinart are the two quarterbacks immediately behind Richardson, showing he is in disappointing company.

Richardson’s 50.6 percent completion percentage is also the worst among those quarterbacks, with Russell’s 52.1 percent and Rosen’s 54.0 percent ranking ahead of him.