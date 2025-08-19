Tamar Braxton said she woke up in a pool of blood

Tamar Braxton announced that she nearly died after waking up in a pool of her blood and had to be rushed to the hospital.
The 48-year-old singer told her six million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 19, that she lived through a horrifying ordeal over the weekend and was found in a pool of blood—but she can’t remember what happened to her.
Braxton shares details of injuries
“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” Braxton wrote on her Instagram Story. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood by my friend with a face injury.”
Braxton continued, adding: “As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. 💔💔 The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real 💔💔💔💔 I don’t even know what happened to me 💔💔.”
Musical backdrop and gratitude
The former star of “Braxton Family Values” selected the track “Spirit Lead Me” by Clavier as background music for the message she shared on her Instagram Story.
In what appeared to be a prelude to the shocking post, Braxton had earlier conveyed her gratitude to God for seeing another day.
“Thank you God for waking me up today,” she wrote.
No additional details provided
Multiple media outlets have reached out to Braxton for elaboration and clarification about what could have possibly happened to her over the weekend that caused the loss of blood and the injuries. She has yet to respond to comment publicly on the requests.