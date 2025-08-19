Tamar Braxton said she woke up in a pool of blood

Braxton said she nearly died after sustaining serious injuries with no memory of incident
Tamar Braxton at The October Nights: Calling All Lovers Tour in Chicago (Photo credit: Eddy "Precise" Lamarre)

Tamar Braxton announced that she nearly died after waking up in a pool of her blood and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The 48-year-old singer told her six million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 19, that she lived through a horrifying ordeal over the weekend and was found in a pool of blood—but she can’t remember what happened to her.


Braxton shares details of injuries

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” Braxton wrote on her Instagram Story. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood by my friend with a face injury.”

Braxton continued, adding: “As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. 💔💔 The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real 💔💔💔💔 I don’t even know what happened to me 💔💔.”


Tamar Braxton said she woke up in a pool of blood

Musical backdrop and gratitude

The former star of “Braxton Family Values” selected the track “Spirit Lead Me” by Clavier as background music for the message she shared on her Instagram Story.

In what appeared to be a prelude to the shocking post, Braxton had earlier conveyed her gratitude to God for seeing another day.

“Thank you God for waking me up today,” she wrote.

No additional details provided

Multiple media outlets have reached out to Braxton for elaboration and clarification about what could have possibly happened to her over the weekend that caused the loss of blood and the injuries. She has yet to respond to comment publicly on the requests.

Recommended
You May Also Like
Join Our Newsletter
Picture of Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Buckeye State native, Terry has also written for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. He is a lover of words, photography, sports, books, travel, and THEE Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Read more about:
Rolling Out