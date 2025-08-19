Tamar Braxton said she woke up in a pool of blood

Tamar Braxton announced that she nearly died after waking up in a pool of her blood and had to be rushed to the hospital.

The 48-year-old singer told her six million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 19, that she lived through a horrifying ordeal over the weekend and was found in a pool of blood—but she can’t remember what happened to her.

Braxton shares details of injuries

“I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore I’m so weak,” Braxton wrote on her Instagram Story. “I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood by my friend with a face injury.”

Braxton continued, adding: “As the days go by the worse it is. I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. 💔💔 The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real 💔💔💔💔 I don’t even know what happened to me 💔💔.”