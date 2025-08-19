Walmart shrimp recall urgent radioactive contamination

FDA discovers dangerous Cesium-137 in Great Value frozen shrimp from Indonesian distributor – check these specific lot codes in your freezer now

Your freezer might be hiding a serious health hazard right now. The FDA just issued an urgent warning about Walmart frozen shrimp radioactive contamination that could pose serious risks to anyone who’s purchased certain Great Value products recently.

Here’s everything you need to know to protect yourself and your family.

The contamination discovered at U.S. ports

U.S. Customs and Border Protection detected possible Cesium-137 — a radioactive isotope — in shipping containers at four different ports across the country. When the FDA tested frozen shrimp from the Indonesian distributor BMS Foods, those samples also came back positive for the dangerous substance.

The good news? No contaminated shrimp has actually entered the U.S. food supply yet. But the FDA isn’t taking any chances, which is why they’re recommending recalls for all products from this distributor.

Check your freezer immediately

If you’ve got Great Value frozen shrimp in your freezer, grab the package right now and check these specific lot codes:

Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Found a match? Don’t cook it, don’t eat it — throw it away immediately. The FDA’s message is crystal clear: these products should not be consumed under any circumstances.

What makes Cesium-137 so dangerous

Let’s talk about what we’re actually dealing with here. Cesium-137 is a radioactive isotope that can cause serious health problems. This silvery-white metal becomes liquid near room temperature and easily bonds with other substances to create crystalline powder.

External exposure to large amounts can cause burns, acute radiation sickness, and in severe cases, even death. While the contamination levels in these products haven’t been specified, any exposure to radioactive materials is concerning enough to warrant immediate action.

Why this recall is different

Here’s what makes this situation particularly noteworthy: the FDA is recalling products that haven’t even tested positive for contamination. They’re taking this precautionary step because the shipping containers from BMS Foods tested positive for Cesium-137.

This approach shows just how seriously federal agencies are treating potential radioactive contamination in our food supply. Better safe than sorry when it comes to radioactive isotopes.

BMS Foods completely banned

The Indonesian company BMS Foods is now completely banned from shipping any products to the U.S. until they resolve whatever conditions led to this contamination issue. The FDA determined that their products violate federal food safety laws because they appear to have been prepared, packed, or stored under unsanitary conditions.

This isn’t just about these specific shrimp products — it’s a complete halt on everything from this distributor until further notice.

What you should do right now

If you purchased any of the affected products, disposal is simple but important. Throw the shrimp away in your regular trash — don’t try to return it to the store or handle it more than necessary.

The FDA is working with distributors and retailers to ensure proper recalls happen across the board, so you might start seeing these products pulled from shelves if that hasn’t happened already.

Staying informed about food safety

This incident highlights why checking lot codes and staying updated on FDA recalls matters. Food contamination can happen anywhere in the supply chain, from production facilities to shipping containers to retail storage.

Make it a habit to register for FDA recall alerts or check their website periodically, especially if you frequently buy frozen foods or products from international distributors.

This radioactive contamination scare serves as a reminder that our food safety systems, while generally effective, aren’t foolproof. The quick detection and response prevented contaminated products from reaching consumers, but it’s up to you to check your freezer and dispose of any affected items. When federal agencies say don’t eat something, especially when radioactive materials are involved, that’s advice worth taking seriously.