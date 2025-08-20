SWS Philadelphia: Celebrating Power, Purpose & Possibility

On a radiant Sunday afternoon at the W Hotel Philadelphia, the city’s most influential women gathered for an extraordinary celebration of leadership, resilience, and transformative impact. Rolling Out hosted its 4th Annual Sisters with Superpowers (SWS) Philadelphia on August 17, 2025, with an afternoon celebration that perfectly captured the goal: recognize women who wield their power to change the world for the better.

Setting the Stage for Inspiration

Emmy-nominated journalist Cheyenne Corin served as the afternoon’s emcee, bringing both professional excellence and deeply personal authenticity to the role. Currently reporting for FOX 29 in Philadelphia, Corin’s own journey from overcoming a childhood speech impediment to becoming a powerful voice in journalism embodied the afternoon’s central theme. Her story served as a compelling reminder that every voice matters and that our greatest challenges can become our greatest strengths.

The W Hotel Philadelphia provided a dazzling backdrop for an event that was equal parts celebration and call to action. As Corin noted throughout the afternoon, SWS isn’t just about recognizing current achievements—it’s about creating a living, evolving movement that amplifies women’s dynamic voices across all spheres of influence.

Honoring Six Exceptional Leaders

The heart of the afternoon centered on recognizing six remarkable women whose leadership has created ripple effects of positive change throughout their communities and beyond.

Iola Harper, Executive Director of the Women’s Opportunities Resource Center, exemplifies inclusive economic development. Her extensive background with organizations like The Enterprise Center and Philadelphia Commerce has positioned her as a champion for underrepresented communities, particularly women, people of color, and refugees seeking to build successful enterprises.

Kendra James, Vice President of Operations at the African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE, brings strategic leadership and hands-on mentorship to her role as a catalyst for Black-owned business growth. A Temple University alumna and dedicated mother, James represents the power of balancing professional excellence with deep community commitment.

TiAira S. Neal serves as Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rutgers University-Camden, while leading The Crown Group Enterprises and Founding The Strategy Collective for purpose-driven emerging leaders. She’s a a soul-centered visionary, strategist, and speaker helping people and systems lead with wholeness.

Tameko Patterson, PMP and President of the Pennsylvania State Coalition of the National Council of Negro Women, brings nearly three decades of civic and corporate leadership to her advocacy for women, children, and families throughout the Commonwealth. Her legacy reflects generational uplift and unwavering commitment to community wellbeing.

Michelle Snow, known as “The Coach Making Connections,” has built a successful consultancy while overcoming significant health challenges, including a debilitating Sarcoidosis diagnosis. Her Grow Together Snow Foundation and recognition by Forbes highlight her ability to unlock potential and create meaningful connections across corporate and educational sectors.

Victoria Wilcox, though unable to attend in person, made a powerful impact through her emotional video message; her friendship circle accepted on her behalf. The Philadelphia-based director and photographer, and recent Temple University graduate, has earned national acclaim for her documentary and narrative film work, including screenings at Oscar-qualifying festivals.

A Movement Beyond Recognition

What distinguished this celebration from typical awards events was its emphasis on active participation and forward momentum. Each honoree spoke authentically about the responsibility that comes with recognition—the obligation to create pathways for others and to intentionally invoke the names of women who aren’t yet in positions of power.

The evening’s recurring theme centered on the multiplying effect of collaboration. When women join forces, mentoring/sponsoring one another, and work collectively, the possibilities for achievement expand exponentially. This message resonated particularly given the support from strategic partners like Reworld and Rutgers Camden, whose backing enables SWS to amplify its mission.

The Challenge Ahead

As the celebration concluded, attendees left with a clear call to action: speak the names of women who aren’t in the room, invite them into spaces of influence, and ensure the pipeline to power remains open and inclusive. This challenge encapsulates the essence of Sisters with Superpowers—creating a movement where success becomes cyclical, where each woman’s achievement opens doors for countless others.

SWS Philadelphia demonstrated that when women collectively affirm, nurture, and celebrate one another, there truly is no limit to what can be achieved. In a world that often pits women against each other, SWS offers a different narrative—one of abundance, mutual support, and shared power that benefits entire communities.