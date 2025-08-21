Contessa Gayles unveils what happened in Canton, Ohio

Award-winning filmmaker and Emmy-nominated producer Contessa Gayles has built her career telling stories about identity, movement and Black liberation. Her latest documentary, “The Debutantes,” follows Canton, Ohio’s first group of Black debutantes in a decade as they prepare for their formal introduction to society. The film, executive produced by Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, premieres on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity and explores the complexities of Black girlhood through the lens of this revived tradition.

How Contessa discovered the Canton debutante story

Q: How did you become connected to “The Debutantes” project?

A: I’m a documentary filmmaker, so cinema is definitely my storytelling mode of choice. I was fortunate to come to this project through NBC News Studios, who was developing a story around the life of the Black middle class. They discovered a newspaper article about a debutante cotillion tradition being revived in Canton, Ohio. Canton had a cotillion tradition since the early 70s that was a centerpiece of the Black community, but they had their last cotillion in 2012. After more than a decade, this group of women were trying to revive it to give Black girls in their community an opportunity to be celebrated as they came of age, plus self-development programming and leadership training throughout the year.

What resonated with Contessa about Black girlhood

Q: What personally resonated with you about this story?

A: The opportunity to do storytelling around what Black girlhood looks like as it transitions to adulthood really drew me in. Black girls are often adultified at a young age by society, families and media. We don’t always get the opportunity to make mistakes with the same grace that other girls receive. We’re often put in situations where we have to act like adults before we actually are adults. To have a chance to celebrate girlhood and cinematically represent that transition was exciting for me. I never participated in a cotillion myself, but watching these girls navigate what legacy to carry forward and what to leave behind as Gen Z young women was fascinating.

Contessa’s vision for audience takeaways

Q: What do you hope audiences take away from the film?

A: What drew me to this story was that while cotillion is traditionally a Black middle and upper middle class tradition, in Canton it was being made accessible to girls from lower income backgrounds. The organizers, Nicole Bush and Jennifer Ross, were very intentional about this inclusivity. What I tried to capture is that we as Black girls and Black women are worthy regardless of whether we’re excellent, achieving or winning competitions. Many of these girls were top performers, but the message is that we all deserve to be celebrated and have our moment in the spotlight, regardless of what we accomplish.

The three young women Contessa followed

Q: Can you tell us about the three main participants you focused on?

A: We followed the whole group but focused particularly on three girls. Taylor was very much about figuring out her political voice and speaking up against the elders when she disagreed with something. Deidre was figuring out how this tradition fit for her family, coming from a single parent home and not necessarily fitting all the laid-out traditions. Amelia put tremendous pressure on herself and received pressure from family and society to achieve and be the first to do everything, which eventually caught up to her and she broke down. Through their vulnerability on camera, I think many people can relate to what they’re going through.

How CNN shaped Contessa’s filmmaking journey

Q: How did your tenure at CNN prepare you for this project?

A: CNN was part of my early storytelling training after getting my master’s in documentary film at NYU. I was part of an original storytelling unit there, and my last project was a film called “The Feminist on Cellblock Y,” which was my first feature. From there, I committed to being an independent filmmaker to express my creativity and tell stories completely on my own terms. I left CNN to freelance as a cinematographer and producer while developing my own directing projects.

Why Contessa chose the independent filmmaker path

Q: Why choose the independent route instead of traditional Hollywood?

A: For me, it’s about being able to choose the projects I work on and have creative autonomy and ownership. That doesn’t mean I don’t work with studios, but I get to pick my projects. The autonomy is what’s important to me.

Contessa’s thoughts on reviving cotillion traditions

Q: Do you think this film might help revive cotillion traditions elsewhere?

A: I’ve gotten this question on the festival circuit, but documenting this process wasn’t about saying whether to revive cotillions or not. It was about showcasing the ways Black communities create opportunities for each other to shine, be celebrated and connect to resources. At the heart of it is the communal mothering happening – the organizers, mothers, grandmothers and girls creating this intergenerational dialogue. That’s the most important takeaway, not necessarily one specific type of event, but creating that community exchange across generations.

Where to watch and what’s next for Contessa

Q: Where can people watch “The Debutantes” and what other projects are you working on?

A: It’s available on Comcast Black Experience on Xfinity and their Xumo streaming platform. I’ve also released “Songs from the Hole,” another feature film that will be available on streaming later this year, and “Founder Girls,” a short film about a historically Black summer camp in South Texas that’s streaming on BET.com. People can follow my journey on Instagram @ContessaGayles or visit ContessaGayles.com.