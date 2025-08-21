Deb Antney spills tea on what’s really wrong with R&B

Music mogul behind Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane exposes harsh truths about R&B while launching season two of her reality competition with KeKe Wyatt

Debra Antney has built an empire by breaking barriers in hip-hop’s male-dominated landscape. As CEO of Atlanta-based Mizay Entertainment and the force behind careers of Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, French Montana and her son Waka Flocka Flame, Antney has earned her reputation as both mentor and mogul. Now, with Season 2 of her Telly Award-winning series “Deb’s House” premiering Friday on We TV, AMC+ and ALLBLK, she’s shifting focus from hip-hop to R&B, searching for the next generation of soulful superstars.

The show, which features 10 handpicked vocalists competing under Antney’s guidance alongside guest mentors Keke Wyatt, LeLee Lyons of SWV and Waka Flocka Flame, promises to deliver both raw talent and real talk about the music industry’s harsh realities.

This season shifts focus to R&B. What inspired that change?

We need more love in the game. Look at where our music is going today. R&B is the emotional side to the game. You get both the best worlds — the rhythm and the blues.

What qualities are you looking for when selecting these artists?

I’m looking to give an opportunity to a person that otherwise would have been overlooked and showing them that there is talent there. It’s not about something that you’re going through, it’s not about your size, it’s not about anything. Last I checked, we’re supposed to look for talent. I want to keep it in those classic days but still bring it into today’s time and respect that space of where it’s at today.

How do you prepare these women for the realities of the music industry?

Before I could even get to those parts, I gotta first teach you who you are. That’s not easy. We as women, we gotta learn how to get along with each other. We can disagree to agree. Learning your shortcomings and your expectations — are they real or fictional? Being able to accept constructive criticism. If it keeps repeating itself, then the problem is you.

One of the biggest things that I have to say: Your legs are to be closed, and your pocketbook is to stay open. My thing is the talent. It’s not your looks, it’s not your size, it’s not your preferences in life. It all has to do with talent. That’s what people want to see.

What’s your practical advice for artists dealing with emotional trauma while building their careers?

You gotta first teach yourself to walk in your own skin. These little things stop women from being able to move forward — they can’t even go forward because they’re so uncomfortable in their skin. Let people just imagine who you are as an artist. Keep them curious. You’re bound to find people to identify with what you’re going through when you create songs from those experiences.

I know who these women are when they come in. You can only hide those skeletons for so long. When you bury trauma, you have to bury it, and it’s hard. But you see how great life is when things that you were afraid of, things that you didn’t think would happen, actually do.

You’re working with guest mentors Keke Wyatt and LeLee Lyons. How do they help guide these artists?

I wanted them because I know them in real life, not just from TV and stage. I know what they stand for. I know that they know the struggles that we as women have. They’re both loaded with experience, and they’re in touch with reality — not TV world reality, but the reality of things that go on with women on and off camera.

Many say R&B is struggling. Can “Deb’s House” help revive the genre?

Only prayer could tell. When I say struggling, there are hundreds of thousands of people out there waiting to come in. But you first gotta break that narrative down. I never knew that I would go through as much with R&B as I did with hip-hop. R&B has always been a prejudged slot anyway.

There’s a big dress code in R&B. Look at the legends — Keke’s biggest problem was her voice was too boisterous. They told her to tone it down. How could you tell someone to tone down that gift?

The industry has changed significantly. How do you adapt your approach?

The game changed. If I had to just worry about putting somebody out, then I ain’t the person for you to work with. I’m gonna drag you through the process because when you hit that stage and you’re not ready, game over. It’s discipline at the end of the day.

You got the beat, but if you ain’t got all your stuff together, what label do you think is gonna invest their money into you? Yeah, you’re talented, you got a great voice, but could you walk from here to the corner? If you couldn’t hold your head and put yourself together, who’s coming after you?

What do you hope viewers, especially young women, take away from Season 2?

Stay focused. Know the direction that you want to go in. You don’t have to risk your life, change your body, change your face, change the structure of who you are in order to succeed. Just be in the right place at the right time.

It’s important for young women to learn that sometimes you have to open the closet door. You have to release some of those skeletons. You have to heal and allow yourself to heal. Unfortunately, it starts from childhood — something that happened makes them want to stay in the spotlight at all times. That’s just not it. There’s plenty of stars out here doing very well for themselves that you don’t see in public.

Any final advice for aspiring artists?

Legs closed, pockets open. That’s my major slogan. Don’t give up on your dreams, but make sure you’re doing the work on yourself first. The talent will speak for itself when you’re ready to let it.

“Deb’s House” Season 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 22, at 9:30 p.m. ET on We TV and streams on ALLBLK and AMC+.

Video interview with Debra Antney coming soon. Check back shortly to watch this exclusive conversation.