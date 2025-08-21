Can Hollow Knight: Silksong live up to its hype?

After years of anticipation, Team Cherry confirms Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch September 4, 2025, setting up a fierce GOTY race.

The wait has been long, emotional, and at times almost unbearable, but the countdown can finally begin. Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated follow-up to Team Cherry’s 2017 indie sensation, will officially launch on Sept. 4, 2025. For fans who have endured years of speculation and disappointment at major gaming showcases, the news is nothing short of a relief.

Silksong has been a legend in the gaming community for years, whispered about at every event where it failed to appear. Now, with a concrete date, excitement is back in full force, and expectations are higher than ever.

Why Silksong is entering the spotlight now

The announcement couldn’t have come at a more competitive time. The 2025 Game of the Year race has been heating up since spring, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 impressing critics early in the year and Donkey Kong Bananza winning over family audiences this summer. Until now, these two titles seemed poised to dominate conversations through the end of the year.

But Silksong’s release changes everything. With its passionate fanbase, intricate world design, and reputation as the sequel to one of the most acclaimed indie games ever made, it is instantly a front-runner for the Game Awards in December. Many fans and critics already consider it the most anticipated title of the last five years, a weighty crown that now comes with enormous pressure to deliver.

How Hornet takes center stage

What makes Silksong especially exciting is the shift in perspective. Instead of revisiting the original protagonist, players will step into the role of Hornet, a beloved character from the first game who carved out her own identity with speed, elegance, and a dangerous edge.

Team Cherry originally intended Silksong as a small expansion, but the project grew too large to contain. Now it stands as a full game with its own world, lore, and mechanics. Players will explore an entirely new kingdom filled with vertical landscapes, challenging traps, and the kind of environmental storytelling that made the first game a cult classic.

The scale is impressive. Hornet will face over 150 new enemies and bosses, encounter fresh allies, and uncover countless hidden secrets. From new combat styles to fluid movement systems that distinguish Hornet from her predecessor, the game promises not just more Hollow Knight but a complete evolution of the experience.

The long road to release

Silksong’s path to launch has been anything but straightforward. Fans first learned about the project in 2019, and expectations began to swell immediately. But as years passed with little to no word from Team Cherry, hope began to waver. Each major showcase brought rumors, only for disappointment to follow when Silksong failed to appear. The cycle became a running joke, with the community embracing memes about “clown makeup” to describe the letdowns.

Even as excitement dimmed, the demand for updates never faded. Every whisper, teaser, or rumor spread rapidly, reminding the industry that Silksong was still one of gaming’s most anticipated releases. Now, after more than six years of waiting, the silence has finally ended.

The weight of expectations

With a confirmed release date, attention turns to what Silksong needs to deliver. Hollow Knight earned its reputation through tight controls, intricate world-building, and an unflinching commitment to difficulty that still felt fair. Fans expect all of that and more from the sequel.

At the same time, the industry has changed since Hollow Knight’s debut. Indie games are no longer niche; they are celebrated and capable of outselling blockbusters. That means Silksong is not just a game—it’s a statement about how far the genre has come. Its launch will not only be measured against its predecessor but also against every other standout title of 2025.

What comes next for team cherry and players

Team Cherry’s journey from a small indie team to one of the most respected developers in the world has been fueled by the passion of its fanbase. Silksong represents not only the studio’s growth but also its ability to shoulder the expectations of millions.

For players, September 4 will be more than a release date—it will be the culmination of years of patience, speculation, and excitement. Whether Silksong takes home Game of the Year or not, its arrival cements it as one of the defining moments in modern gaming history.

Hornet is ready to rise. The new kingdom awaits. And after years of waiting, Silksong is finally real.