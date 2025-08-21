Why International Paper walked away from Savannah

International Paper’s decision to shut down its Savannah and Riceboro plants leaves over 1,100 workers facing an uncertain future.

International Paper, one of the world’s largest pulp and paper companies and a longtime economic pillar of Coastal Georgia, has announced that it will close its Savannah and Riceboro plants by the end of September 2025. The closures will result in the loss of approximately 1,100 hourly and salaried jobs, marking one of the most significant industrial setbacks the region has faced in decades.

The company revealed the move on Thursday, describing it as part of “strategic actions” aimed at improving its manufacturing footprint, reducing costs, and focusing investments on select facilities. While this may align with corporate goals, the human toll of the decision is already being felt across the region.

A Blow to Generations of Workers

The Savannah facility, which specialized in containerboard and packaging, and the Riceboro mill, which included containerboard, timber, and lumber operations, have been part of the local economy for nearly 70 years. Generations of workers relied on International Paper for stable, well-paying jobs that fueled family incomes and supported small businesses across Chatham and Liberty Counties.

“This is a heartbreaking day for Savannah families,” said Mayor Van Johnson in a statement following the news. “International Paper has long been a partner in our community, and now we must stand together to help our neighbors who are losing their livelihoods.”

The mayor emphasized resilience, noting that Savannah has overcome challenges in the past and will continue to mobilize resources to support displaced workers.

A Community in Transition

The closures will not only affect the 1,100 employees but also have ripple effects across local businesses, contractors, and suppliers that depend on the mills. State Rep. Al Williams, chairman of the Liberty County Development Authority, called the news “difficult for our community, for our region,” noting that many workers devoted decades of service to International Paper.

The authority had offered strong incentives for the company to remain in Georgia, but in the end, the decision came down to corporate restructuring. “We had been working and hoping for a different outcome,” Williams said.

Brynn Grant, CEO of the Liberty County Development Authority, assured that the agency would work with state and regional partners to support impacted workers. “Our priority is to stand up support services and programs as quickly as possible,” Grant explained.

A Shift in Strategy

International Paper employs more than 65,000 people worldwide, with operations in more than 30 countries. In 2024, the company reported net sales of $18.6 billion. According to executives, the closures in Georgia are part of a broader transformation strategy designed to streamline operations and concentrate resources on facilities with the strongest growth potential.

As part of that strategy, International Paper will invest $250 million into its Riverdale mill in Selma, Alabama. The plant will be renovated to expand containerboard production, signaling a clear shift of focus away from Georgia.

Tom Hamic, executive vice president and president of International Paper’s North America Packaging Solutions, acknowledged the hardship caused by the closures but defended the decision as necessary. “While these steps are difficult, they are essential to positioning International Paper for long-term success,” he said.

Looking Ahead

The news has raised questions about the future of International Paper’s other operations in Georgia, including its Port Wentworth biomass energy plant, which was not mentioned in the company’s press release. For now, attention remains fixed on the immediate challenge of helping displaced employees and their families transition to new opportunities.

Local leaders are urging state and federal assistance to cushion the blow. Workforce retraining programs, job fairs, and unemployment benefits will be key in the short term, but many worry that replacing the scale of jobs lost will be a steep uphill climb.

For Coastal Georgia, International Paper’s decision represents more than a business move—it marks the end of an era. Communities built on decades of paper mill work now face the difficult task of rebuilding their economic foundations.

As Savannah’s mayor said, the city will “rise together,” but for the families who relied on these jobs for stability, the path forward remains uncertain. The coming months will test the resilience of workers, businesses, and civic leaders as they navigate the aftermath of International Paper’s exit.