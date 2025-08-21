5 ways to protect yourself from Lake Tahoe plague

Simple tips to stay safe outdoors as health officials confirm a rare plague case near South Lake Tahoe.

A recent plague case confirmed near South Lake Tahoe has left many outdoor lovers feeling uneasy. While the word “plague” sounds like something out of medieval history, the disease is still present in parts of the western United States. Health officials stress that it’s extremely rare and treatable with antibiotics, but prevention remains your best defense. If you’re planning a camping trip, hike, or family outing in the Tahoe region—or anywhere with active rodent populations—here are five simple, practical steps to protect yourself.

1. Avoid contact with wild rodents and their nests

Squirrels, chipmunks, and rats may look harmless, but they’re among the main carriers of fleas that can transmit plague bacteria. As tempting as it may be to feed them for a cute photo or let children get close, experts warn against any direct interaction. Stay away from burrows, nests, or areas with heavy rodent activity. Think of it as protecting both yourself and the animals—feeding or disturbing wildlife can create bigger problems for the ecosystem and your health.

2. Use insect repellent every time you head outdoors

Fleas, not the animals themselves, are usually the source of plague transmission. The simplest way to reduce your risk is by keeping them off your skin. Apply an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Pay special attention to your ankles, socks, and pant legs since fleas tend to bite low on the body. For added protection, consider treating your hiking boots and camping gear with permethrin-based sprays, which repel insects directly from fabric.

3. Protect your pets from picking up fleas

Your furry companions can be unexpected carriers of plague risk. Dogs and cats that roam outdoors might bring back fleas to your tent, cabin, or even your bed. To keep them safe, leash pets when camping or hiking, and use veterinarian-approved flea treatments consistently. Avoid letting pets interact with wild animals or scavenge in rodent areas. And while cuddling up with your pet in a sleeping bag might sound cozy, health officials recommend keeping that boundary while camping to reduce exposure.

4. Practice safe camping and hiking habits

The way you set up camp can make a big difference in minimizing contact with wildlife. Choose campsites away from obvious rodent habitats such as tall grass, brush piles, or rocky areas with visible burrows. Store food in sealed containers and clean up scraps promptly so you don’t attract rodents to your site. Dispose of trash properly, and shake out sleeping bags and gear before use. A little extra preparation can go a long way in keeping your camping trip safe and worry-free.

5. Learn the warning signs and act quickly

One of the most important protective steps is knowing how to recognize plague symptoms early. The illness can mimic the flu at first, with fever, chills, headache, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. These signs typically appear two to six days after exposure. If you or someone you’re traveling with notices these symptoms after spending time outdoors in the Tahoe area—or anywhere in the rural West—don’t wait. Seek medical care immediately. With prompt antibiotics, plague is very treatable and recovery is usually quick.

Staying safe without giving up the outdoors

It’s important to keep perspective: the risk of contracting plague in California is extremely low. Only a handful of human cases are reported in the U.S. each year, and most are successfully treated. The key is awareness and prevention. By taking these precautions, you can continue to enjoy hiking, camping, and exploring the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe without unnecessary worry.

Outdoor adventures should be about fresh air, family memories, and breathtaking views—not health scares. With a little preparation and knowledge, you can stay safe while making the most of your time in nature.