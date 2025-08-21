Lil Nas X alarms fans by roaming L.A. street nearly naked

The rapper was detained at 4 a.m. and hospitalized

Lil Nas X alarmed music fans when he was captured on film walking down the middle of major Los Angeles streets nearly naked.

A video obtained by TMZ shows the rapper, singer and songwriter, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, casually strolling down the street at 4 a.m. with only his white underwear and white cowboy boots on.

Lil Nas X mumbled and said he was en route to a party

In the disturbing clip, the creator of the longest-running No. 1 single in Billboard history is seen sashaying, dancing, and prancing in the streets while singing to himself. He repeatedly mumbled that he is on his way to a party.

A passerby recorded Nas, who would point at the camera and continue strutting down the road. At one point, Nas put an orange cone on top of his head.

Multiple passersby notifed the LAPD

Multiple stunned observers in the wealthy Studio City area of L.A. flooded the Los Angeles Police Department 911 hotline with accounts of a nude man walking in the streets. However, no video evidence showing Nas being completely nude has been posted.

Once LAPD officers descended on the scene, TMZ reports that Nas allegedly lunged after the officers, who were nevertheless able to subdue Nas and then immediately race him to a local hospital for mental observation.

Lil Nas X is reportedly being checked for an overdose

According to the police incident report, he was also examined for a possible drug overdose. After he is discharged from the hospital, Lil Nas X could be charged with a misdemeanor offense for indecent exposure or disorderly conduct and for taking off after officers.

The media outlet tried to make contact with Lil Nas X’s camp for answers to what possibly happened to the artist, but as of Thursday, Aug. 21, there has been no answer.