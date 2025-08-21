Lil Wayne brings two-decade Carter journey to Target Center

Lil Wayne lights up the stage with a microphone, guitar, blunt, DJ, and drummer

Rap icon and legend Lil Wayne brought his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI tour to a nearly sold-out Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday night, treating fans to an electrifying journey through more than two decades of hip-hop excellence. The performance marked another milestone in the Grammy-winning artist’s celebration of his legendary Carter album series.

Tyga sets the stage

Opening act Tyga commanded the stage with infectious energy, immediately getting the Minneapolis crowd moving with his collaboration hit “Ayo” featuring Chris Brown. The California rapper maintained the momentum with “Dueces,” another Chris Brown collaboration that had the audience singing along to every word.

Recognizing the energy in the room, Tyga’s DJ strategically dropped “Get Low” by Lil Jon and the Eastside Boyz, sending the crowd into a frenzy as fans danced throughout the arena. Tyga continued building excitement with a carefully curated set featuring his biggest hits, including “Loyal,” “Make It Nasty,” “Rack City,” and “Taste,” effectively preparing the audience for the main event.

The Fireman takes the stage

When Lil Wayne finally graced the Target Center stage, he made an unforgettable entrance holding a pristine white guitar while “King Carter” played through the arena’s sound system. The visual immediately signaled to fans that they were about to witness something special as Wayne welcomed everyone to Tha Carter tour experience.

True to his “Fireman” nickname, Wayne demonstrated why he has maintained his position at the top of hip-hop for over two decades. Throughout the performance, the New Orleans native took time to keep his signature blunt lit, settling into a comfortable rhythm that allowed him to showcase the depth of his extensive catalog.

Journey through hip-hop history

Wayne took fans on a comprehensive trip through his musical evolution, reaching back to his earliest hits that helped establish his legendary status. The setlist included day-one classics like “Go DJ,” “Let The Beat Build,” “Money On My Mind,” “John,” and “6 Foot 7 Foot.” Each song met with thunderous approval from the Minneapolis crowd.

The appearance of tracks from his celebrated mixtape era sent the audience into overdrive, highlighting Wayne’s influence on hip-hop culture beyond just his studio albums. These deep cuts reminded longtime fans of the artistic journey that led to his current status as one of rap’s most revered figures.

Connecting with his base

Throughout the 90-minute performance, Wayne made sure to acknowledge the fundamental role his fanbase has played in his success. He took several moments between songs to express genuine gratitude to his supporters, recognizing their loyalty and continued support for his music across multiple decades.

The intimate moments of appreciation contrasted beautifully with the high-energy performance, showing a more personal side of the superstar while maintaining the electric atmosphere that had characterized the entire evening.

Unexpected finale

In a surprising conclusion to an already memorable night, Wayne closed his set with a heartfelt rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” the classic ballad originally written by Dolly Parton and famously covered by the late great Whitney Houston. The unexpected choice showcased Wayne’s versatility as an artist and provided an emotional ending that left the Target Center audience both surprised and deeply moved.

Tour continues

The Minneapolis performance represents one stop on Wayne’s extensive 34-city North American tour celebrating both his new album Tha Carter VI and the 20-plus year legacy of his Carter series. The tour, produced by Live Nation, continues to demonstrate why Lil Wayne remains one of hip-hop’s most compelling live performers.

With special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington supporting across all dates, the Tha Carter VI tour offers fans both nostalgia and contemporary excellence, cementing Wayne’s status as a living legend who continues to evolve while honoring his incredible artistic legacy.