Serena Williams’ bold secret to losing 30 Pounds

Inside Serena Williams’ candid journey with GLP-1 medication, motherhood, and reclaiming her health after welcoming her second daughter.

Serena Williams is known for redefining what it means to be an athlete, a mother, and a cultural icon. Now, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has shared another chapter of her personal journey: losing more than 30 pounds after giving birth to her second daughter.

The tennis legend, who retired from the sport in 2022, revealed on NBC’s Today Show that her weight loss was not only about appearance but also about reclaiming her health and energy. Since stepping away from the tennis court, Williams has devoted much of her time to parenting alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira, in August 2023.

Serena’s Health Struggles After Motherhood

Williams has been candid about the physical changes she experienced after both of her pregnancies. She admitted that despite being one of the greatest athletes in history — training, running, and even experimenting with vegan and vegetarian diets — she struggled to reach a healthy weight after the birth of her first daughter, Olympia, in 2017.

“As a woman, you go through different cycles in your life,” Williams explained. “No matter what I did — running, walking, even playing professional tennis — I couldn’t get back to where I needed to be for my health. After my second child, it got even harder, and I realized I needed to try something different.”

Turning to GLP-1 Medication

That “something different” was a GLP-1 medication, a class of drugs commonly prescribed for diabetes and increasingly used for weight management. Williams revealed she had been taking the medication over the past year and credited it with helping her lose 31 pounds.

“I was on and off at first, but now I’m completely on it,” she told Today. “It was a really good decision I had to make for my life. I had tried everything.”

The former tennis star stressed that her decision wasn’t about shortcuts, but about finally finding a medical option that worked for her body.

“As an athlete and someone who has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to a healthy place,” Williams said. “And believe me, I don’t take shortcuts.”

The Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

For Williams, the weight loss journey has been about more than numbers on a scale. She explained that her health has improved in ways that directly impact her daily life.

She noticed lighter pressure on her knees, which had given her trouble after childbirth, and improved blood sugar levels. She even reflected that her struggle with weight may have affected some of her tennis performances before retirement.

“I had a lot of knee issues, especially after I had my first child,” she revealed. “I was never able to get back to my normal weight, and quite frankly, that had an effect on maybe some wins I could have had.”

Partnering With Ro

Williams chose to share her story publicly through a partnership with Ro, a healthcare company that provides GLP-1 medications. The company has dedicated a campaign to Williams’ journey, featuring the star speaking openly about the challenges she faced and how the treatment has supported her health.

By aligning with Ro, Williams is also addressing stigma surrounding weight-loss medications. She acknowledged that many people view GLP-1 drugs as an “easy way out,” but she insists that’s a misconception.

What Are GLP-1 Medications?

GLP-1 agonists work by mimicking a natural hormone released after eating. This slows digestion, promotes feelings of fullness, and reduces appetite. They also help regulate blood sugar levels by triggering insulin release. Originally approved in 2005 to treat diabetes, GLP-1 medications are now being prescribed more widely for obesity and weight management.

While the drugs can be highly effective, they also come with side effects, including nausea, vomiting, and appetite changes. Health experts emphasize that they should be used under medical supervision and combined with lifestyle adjustments.

Life After Tennis

For Serena Williams, the focus now isn’t on trophies or rankings, but on longevity, motherhood, and health. She and Ohanian are raising their two daughters — Olympia, now 7, and Adira, who turned 2 this year. Williams often shares glimpses of family life, including Olympia’s budding interest in tennis.

By speaking openly about her weight loss journey, Williams has once again used her platform to spark important conversations about women’s health, body image, and the pressures faced by mothers — even those who are world champions.

Her story shows that even the strongest athletes can struggle, and that seeking new solutions, whether medical or lifestyle-based, is not weakness but strength.