President Trump orders return of Confederate monuments

Military bases around the country will also get their Confederate names back

The statues of Confederate heroes that were taken down or renamed at military installations have been ordered by President Trump to be re-erected and restored. This comes as Trump has ordered the removal of heroes like the abolitionist who escaped slavery, Harriet Tubman, and that museums remove references to slavery from their institutions.

Military bases will restore their Confederate names

Trump announced that the names of seven military installations, which the Biden administration renamed due to their association with the Confederacy, will revert to their original names. This includes one base named after Robert E. Lee. However, the Pentagon clarified that these restored names would honor different military figures sharing the same surnames as their original Confederate namesakes.

According to Axios and NPR, the military base in Virginia named initially after Confederate General Robert E. Lee (and later renamed Fort Gregg-Adams) is being renamed to honor Private Fitz Lee, a Medal of Honor recipient and Buffalo Soldier who served during the Spanish-American War. The other restored names will also commemorate military individuals who served in various wars.

Confederate statues will be erected in D.C. again

This move follows earlier actions by the Trump administration to protect Confederate monuments and statues from removal or alteration.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reported this year that over 2,000 Confederate symbols, including 685 monuments, still stand in public spaces across the country.

The impassioned debate over Confederate memorials remains a contentious issue in the United States, with differing views on their historical significance and the impact of their presence in public spaces.