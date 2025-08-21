President Trump orders return of Confederate monuments

The statues of Confederate heroes that were taken down or renamed at military installations have been ordered by President Trump to be re-erected and restored. This comes as Trump has ordered the removal of heroes like the abolitionist who escaped slavery, Harriet Tubman, and that museums remove references to slavery from their institutions.
Military bases will restore their Confederate names
Trump announced that the names of seven military installations, which the Biden administration renamed due to their association with the Confederacy, will revert to their original names. This includes one base named after Robert E. Lee. However, the Pentagon clarified that these restored names would honor different military figures sharing the same surnames as their original Confederate namesakes.
According to Axios and NPR, the military base in Virginia named initially after Confederate General Robert E. Lee (and later renamed Fort Gregg-Adams) is being renamed to honor Private Fitz Lee, a Medal of Honor recipient and Buffalo Soldier who served during the Spanish-American War. The other restored names will also commemorate military individuals who served in various wars.
Confederate statues will be erected in D.C. again
This move follows earlier actions by the Trump administration to protect Confederate monuments and statues from removal or alteration.
The Southern Poverty Law Center reported this year that over 2,000 Confederate symbols, including 685 monuments, still stand in public spaces across the country.
The National Park Service announced Monday that the statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate brigadier general and a revered figure among Freemasons, would resume its previous position in Washington’s Judiciary Square, a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol. It was the only outdoor statue of a Confederate military leader in the nation’s capital. The restoration, targeted for October, “aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation’s capital and reinstate pre-existing statues,” according to a Park Service statement reported by ABC News.
On social media Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Arlington statue “never should have been taken down by woke lemmings. Unlike the Left, we don’t believe in erasing American history – we honor it.”