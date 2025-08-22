Dr. Anthony Tuggle’s 26-year kidney journey defies all odds

Dr. Anthony E. Tuggle’s journey with kidney disease began unexpectedly 26 years ago when what he thought was the flu turned into a life-altering diagnosis: complete kidney failure. In his late twenties, Tuggle was thrust into the world of dialysis, transplants, and the complex medical maze that millions of Americans navigate daily.

His story is one of remarkable resilience and defying odds. After 15 months on hemodialysis, Tuggle received a deceased donor kidney transplant on his birthday—May 5th, which he now celebrates as “Cinco de Tuggle.” That transplant lasted 25 years, far exceeding the typical 10-12 year life expectancy for deceased donor kidneys.

Cancer diagnosis adds new challenges

But Tuggle’s journey was far from over. When his transplant kidney failed in March of last year, he found himself back on dialysis and facing new challenges. During the process of getting back on the transplant list, doctors discovered masses on both of his native kidneys—a cancer diagnosis that required immediate surgery. Fortunately, the cancer was caught at stage one and hadn’t spread.

“Let me tell you, I’ll be honest with you, it was hard. It’s one of the hardest things I had to deal with,” Tuggle reflects on receiving both the kidney failure and cancer diagnoses in rapid succession. “I found out all of this in real time. I didn’t get a chance to process having cancer before they removed it. It all happened just like that.”

The power of mindset and faith

Now back on the transplant list and advocating for living donors, Tuggle credits his survival to maintaining the right mindset and having faith during the darkest moments.

“I had a heart-to-heart conversation with God. It wasn’t a nice conversation at first,” he admits. “I was like, ‘What the hell! Come on, God, really? This is what we’re about to do? You’re about to take me through this again?'”

The answer he received changed his perspective: “The message back was, ‘I’m not done with you. I need you to go through this journey. It’s called adversity. I’ll be on the other side waiting for you, and once you do this, you’ll be able to accomplish more and get your message out to even more people.'”

Advocating for the Black community

Tuggle now uses his experience to educate others about kidney disease, particularly in the African American community, where kidney disease disproportionately impacts Black and brown populations. His message is clear: living donation saves lives, and the Black community must step up to help each other.

“When you look at living donors, we do not donate,” Tuggle explains. “My message would be: living kidney donation saves lives because the life expectancy for living donors is 25 years versus deceased donors at 10 to 15 years. If you want to help your loved one, donate your kidney—that’s the fastest way as opposed to the wait list.”

The statistics are sobering: 12 people die each day waiting for a transplant, and the typical wait for a deceased donor kidney is 3 to 5 years.

The importance of support systems

Throughout his journey, Tuggle emphasizes three crucial elements for transplant success: having the right support system from family and friends, securing excellent medical care with a supportive transplant team, and advocating for yourself by asking questions and understanding your condition.

“I pride myself on being able to read my lab reports and speak intelligently to my nephrologist,” he says. “He doesn’t have to tell me what’s going on with me. I can tell him what the lab reports are saying.”

Vulnerability and strength

Recently, Tuggle had to shed his self-image and become vulnerable with his loved ones about his current struggles on dialysis.

“Everyone views me as Superman. I had to become vulnerable and say, ‘This is hard,'” he shares. “Maybe I’m making this look too easy. I have to share that it’s hard going on dialysis every night, getting up in the morning. I can’t be okay, I can’t be good. I have to be great.”

A message of hope

Currently on peritoneal dialysis at home and back on the transplant list, Tuggle remains optimistic. Family members and friends are being tested as potential living donors, and he’s already claiming his subsequent kidney transplant—hopefully on his upcoming birthday, May 5th.

“I would encourage anyone, especially African Americans—we have the opportunity to change lives. We have the opportunity to save each other’s lives,” Tuggle emphasizes. “This one hits home for us because we’re impacted the most. Some of this is hereditary—we’re more prone to high blood pressure and diabetes, which are big drivers of kidney failure.”

His journey continues to inspire others facing similar challenges, proving that with the right mindset, support system, and medical care, it’s possible not just to survive but thrive while making a difference in others’ lives.