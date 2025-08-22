Brianna Baker builds safe space where Black girls thrive

Justice for Black Girls founder creates national movement empowering teenage activists while challenging institutions to love Black girls as much as their families do

Brianna Baker is building the institution she wished she’d had growing up. As founder and executive director of Justice for Black Girls, the Spelman and Columbia graduate has created a national nonprofit that reimagines safety and power with Black girls at the center. Her organization, which has been archived in the Library of Congress and cited at White House roundtables, operates on a simple yet revolutionary principle: Black girls deserve institutions that love them as much as their families do.

Through youth-led programming that reaches millions annually, Baker has cultivated a generation of organizers, researchers and changemakers who are shaping policy and culture in real time. Her work bridges the gap between empowerment and systemic change, creating spaces where teenage activists can share the stage with icons like Nikki Giovanni while advocating for policies that protect their peers.

What inspired you to create Justice for Black Girls?

I grew up in Richmond, Virginia, which truly lives up to its name as the capital of the Confederacy. I grew up with so much love and affirmation from my mom, aunts and family. But as I entered school, I realized that my institution wasn’t loving me the same way that my family was. The narratives I was hearing around my capabilities, around my beauty, around my brilliance, were vastly different from what I was hearing at home.

I didn’t have the language for that as I was navigating elementary, middle and high school, but as I got to college and really started studying at Spelman, I was able to get the language to really name the disproportionate ways that Black girls are undermined through institutions. I wanted to create an institution that loved Black girls as much as our families do. I wanted to create an institution that celebrated Black brilliance and Black genius in ways that were unique to Black girlhood.

How did your experiences at Spelman and Columbia prepare you for this leadership role?

My Spelman degree is one of the most sacred degrees for me. It completely shifted my understanding of what an institution could do. At Spelman, I always say we learn 483 different ways to show up as a dynamic Black woman. We didn’t just take biology, we took biology of Black women. I didn’t just take political science — all my courses centered Black womanhood.

I didn’t know that was setting the foundation for my thesis at Columbia, which named the erasure of Black girls in curriculum as violence. All of those variables I experienced at Spelman — positive peer interactions where I could develop beautiful Black girl sisterhoods, professors that looked like me and saw me as human and as a meaningful contributor to the world — I was like, okay, these are the variables that every child deserves to experience.

Why is it important for JBG to be youth-led?

Black girls are the experts on the issues that impact them. Self-esteem is also built through accomplishment, and accomplishment is built through Black girls being given the opportunity to use their voices, for us to listen to their thoughts and respond to the solutions they come up with.

It’s critically important that we’re not just empowering youth and telling them what they’re able to do, but giving them positions of power where they’re able to showcase their capabilities. I learn so much by being in reciprocal relationship with Black girls. I don’t believe that any of us graduate to becoming a teacher permanently — we are lifelong learners. We get to be in intergenerational exchange, and our girls get to lead really powerful initiatives that will shift conditions for their peers.

What’s one book that’s imperative for every Black girl to read?

“Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde is one that we engage in our curriculum. We have a Black Girlhoods curriculum, and that’s one of the books that we read in the beginning. I would say “Sister Outsider” immediately followed by “Push Out: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” by Dr. Monique Morris, because that names some of the issues Black girls are uniquely facing. “Sister Outsider” is one that will help you fall in love with your Black girlhood, and “Push Out” rings the alarm on some of the issues you might not have had language to name.

When are you coming out with your book?

Oh my gosh! I’m like, if I hear that one more time, I guess I gotta come out with it. I guess I gotta do it. I don’t know, I keep pushing it off. At some point, maybe. I’m gonna do it.

You’ve had moments like having Nikki Giovanni share the stage with teenagers. What does that kind of exchange mean?

That was super sacred, especially now that Dr. Giovanni is an ancestor. We positioned her with one of our former ambassadors, now interns, because the way our program works is you graduate from our program and then you get the opportunity to become a stakeholder and program innovator. We discuss “Legacies of Revolutionary Dreams” — that’s one of our favorite poems authored by Dr. Giovanni.

It’s still surreal that that moment happened, that our girls were able to sit next to such an icon but also be affirmed as icons in their own right. We firmly believe that our ambassadors will be Nikki Giovanni to a generation that we don’t know yet. That’s the purpose — to affirm that Nikki Giovanni is in front of us and Nikki Giovanni is within us. We want our girls to know their power.

Can you share a success story from your work?

It’s hard to name just one. This year, we had two girls receive full fellowships to Spelman, credited to this program. I also didn’t recognize that when I started JBG that girls would find their best friends in this program, and that’s also a metric of success for me because some of them are living in what they feel like is isolation.

One of my babies — I taught her in seventh grade, she was one of my first ambassadors — and now she’s thriving at Cornell. She’s circled back to our program as a Black Girls Fellow, being paid to do research at the intersection of race, gender and adolescence. Now she’s naming the role of Black girl intellectualism at Cornell. Those are some of the stories — it’s the sisterhood, it’s the personal contributions through academia.

What has been one of your toughest challenges?

Funding is one of the toughest challenges. Folks are always asking us to prove our worthiness and prove our worth. One of my ambassadors named this really wonderfully. We were in a listening session with a big foundation, and they were asking them to explain why we need funding and why there should be larger investment in Black girls. She eloquently stated, “It sounds like you’re asking for an ROI, and my humanity is enough of an ROI.”

Being actively asked what is the return on investment for investing in Black girls is one of the biggest barriers, because that question in and of itself is exhausting. Sometimes folks are more apt to give to work around Black girls’ trauma than Black girls’ healing. Those are some of the exhausting components — the actual resource barriers and the mental exhaustion that comes attached to asking people to see you as human.

How can people support Black girls and JBG right now?

I like to think of it in three tiers. Interpersonally, you can always just celebrate the Black girl in your area. Being accountable to the Black girls around you that are closest to you, making sure that they have a safe space, making sure that they feel beautiful, making sure that they know that they’re a genius.

Then, ensuring that your school systems are adequately showing up for Black girls. Look at that school suspension data, look at that dress coding data to ensure that our Black girls are able to show up in their fullness at school.

On a larger level, tap into institutions doing this national work, like Justice for Black Girls. You can follow us on Instagram, you can become a monthly donor, but also, you can donate time. You can share a repost. Because we have a larger platform, our views generate income. So if you just agree to listen to the work that we’re doing and share it, that elevates us in a way that can transfer into income that allows us to move our programming forward.

Where do you see Justice for Black Girls in the future?

I see JBG as a home for Black girl activists, as a home for Black girl educators — and when I say educators, I mean education justice leaders. I see it as a home for Black girl creatives who are finding home within themselves. On a practical level, I would love us to have a larger mutual aid fund that supports the livelihood of Black girl activists who are exhausted.

We’re building out an academic network that creates a pipeline between young people studying Black girlhood in middle and high school and professors all over the nation. We want to build out our larger programming with wellness and healing access for Black girls navigating day-to-day life. Really, when you talk about 20, 30 years, we want to continue being a national voice for policies that shift national conditions for Black girls all over. We hope that the policies we’re advocating for now, we don’t have to advocate for them anymore.

Follow Justice for Black Girls at @justice4blackgirls and Brianna Baker at @bree.b on Instagram. Learn more at justiceforblackgirls.com.

