Chance the Rapper on finding ‘Star Line’ at the mountaintop

After six years, Grammy Award–winning Chance the Rapper returns with a deeply personal project shaped by barbershops, Ghana, and God.

After years away from releasing a full project, Chance the Rapper has returned with an album that serves as both personal testimony and cultural documentation. The Chicago artist, who has lived with some of these songs for up to six years, delivers what he calls his “trip to the mountaintop” a transformative collection inspired by everything from barbershop wisdom to his journey through Ghana.

The project tackles mortality, Black manhood and the lessons passed down through generations, all while maintaining the subversive lyricism that has defined his career. With tracks like “No More Old Men” and “Drapetomania,” Chance weaves together personal narratives with broader conversations about Black identity, health and survival.

How does it feel to finally release this album?

It’s a lot. It’s a lot to feel. It’s a good feeling to publish works, because the way that I create, I feel like I’m working on something till it’s out. It’s not very often that I finish a song and then later it just drops. No matter what, even if I feel like it’s all the way done before I put it out, there’s some kind of changes that are going to happen to it. I think that now that it’s out and it’s in the world, it just feels realer. And there’s a pride that I have in the fact that it can’t be changed anymore.

It also feels a little bit new. I’ve done this a million times before, but because it’s been so long since I dropped a project, it also feels a little bit new. Just going back to having to watch people — I’ve lived with these songs for about six, well, some of them up to six years. So to me, I know all the intricacies of them. So watching people slowly catch on to certain lines or certain references or certain callbacks or whatever is really fun to watch.

The rollout felt like it went on for two years. Was that extremely intentional?

Yeah. I’m still an independent artist and the space for promotion and for conversation is limited. And so continuing to stay in the conversation is a labor itself. And I think that with what I was working on, I felt like I had to give as much pretense and context as possible.

Let’s talk about “No More Old Man.” What’s the story behind that track?

That’s my favorite record on the album today. I mean, it changes every day, but today it’s my favorite song on the album. It’s really a contemplation over mortality. It’s one of the many conversations on the project about mortality. A lot of the songs touch on it, deal with it in different ways.

But my cousin, Nikki, had a poem years ago. I think it’s called “The Day with No Grandfathers” that inspired the piece. She just spoke about how life expectancy for so many Black men, especially in Chicago and even young Black men, especially in Chicago, is so low and how with there being so many young fathers that end up murdered, that there will be a day — the poem just kind of ruminates on the day that there will be no grandfathers and how there’s no catch in the park and there’s no this and no that.

And it’s really a descriptive, beautiful piece that inspired the song years ago. It just took me a long time to get it across how I wanted it to.

The first verse ruminates in a really intentionally, visually descriptive way what the barbershop was like for me growing up. I used to go to Harper’s Barbershop on 87th and Stony. There’s an older man named Mr. Harper that owned it, and it’s a bunch of younger barbers, younger than my dad, but obviously older than me. And they’re just living. And in that living, I learned a lot of the most important lessons of boyhood that you can learn.

That’s a lot of people’s experience. It celebrates the barbershop as the space for entrepreneurship, whether it’s the bootleg man coming in, or the barbers that are paying rent, or just conversations about the world around us that really shaped me. It shapes a lot of young Black men.

Going to the barbershop with your dad, if you’re fortunate enough to have your dad in your life, it’s just a very, very formative part of life. And I talk about all the joys of it before devolving into the fact that a lot of these old men aren’t around anymore, and some of them, even the younger, older men, have passed away from health complications or whatever.

In the second verse, I talk about my dad’s friends, and how we used to go to Uncle Joe’s house to go watch Floyd fights, and how they smoke cigars and play cards.

And just like it was a certain kind and style of family that I was around, that I again learned a lot of lessons from and speaks on some of their dynamics, the fact that a lot of them were separated, but still married and living in the same house. But the idea behind that being that if I get sick, or if you get sick, we’re not alone.

It’s not necessarily saying that any of these behaviors were right or wrong, but this is what we were raised on, and it culminates with my favorite part of it, the four Black commandments.

Chance on the Four Black Commandments and Moses

There’s this motif throughout the whole project of Moses when he goes to the mountaintop. In the Bible, Moses has this transformative moment where he goes up to the mountain and he becomes what’s called “shun.” God reveals himself to Moses in a way that he hasn’t revealed himself to any human. And when Moses comes down to the mountain, God has impressed himself upon Moses.

So he comes down the mountain, he goes to talk to the people and reveal God’s message and they all start shrieking because there’s a literal light coming from his face and it blinds them. They all scream and ask Moses to cover his face because he’s shun.

I feel like a lot of the lessons I’ve learned in the past six years was my own trip to the mountaintop and my time to come back and express these lessons. So I think one of those moments in that album when I reveal these four Black commandments: watch your health, that’s your wealth; watch your brother, that’s yourself; watch your home, that’s your door; and if they want it, we go to war. Those are the lessons of manhood that I picked up.

It finishes off by saying in a distant future, in the twilight of our lives, it contains all the laughs and highlights of our lives. I come from a generation that doesn’t even necessarily glorify going into old age. But I have to believe for my child that that’s the goal, is to make it to be that old man, to make it to see your head turn white.

The album feels deeply emotional and like you deposited your mountaintop experience into the project. Is that accurate?

One hundred percent. This was a whole bunch of experiences. I won’t even say bad. I don’t think I had any bad experiences. I’ve just been living. And I think sometimes when you feel, even if you feel a heavy emotion, there’s this sense of like, sometimes you feel weary. You feel a little weary because you feel so much. But feeling is the number one sign of life.

I’m grateful for all the experiences. One in particular, my first trip to Ghana with all the things that I learned about the history of that nation, the interconnectivity of Black folks organizing around anti-imperialism, anti-colonialism, anti-segregation or desegregation. These concepts that I was learning in 2022 and 2023, I immediately felt like they had to be platformed and communicated and organized around. And I remembered luckily that I have a great pen and that I could put all of that into music and be inspired and energized and challenged by it.

Let’s discuss “Drapetomania.” What’s the concept behind that track?

I love that song. That was a song that really is symbolic of my process of creating, where I have to have the concept and sometimes the title before I start writing something or I won’t get anywhere. I knew I wanted to make a song around this crazy concept where I learned about this old diagnosis that they used to give to runaway slaves called drapetomania.

It’s a pseudoscience and a made up fake diagnosis, but it was believed that for any Black person to believe that they were supposed to be free and liberated at that time that they might have something messed up in their brain. Medical science has always been weaponized and used as a tool of racism.

“Drapetomania” was an idea that was so strong that has been through four different beats, at least two, if not three different genres. And each of them were amazing verses and amazing writing. But I kept flipping it until I knew that I could be happy with it.

I think the best part about this album is that it’s subversive and that you don’t necessarily have to know all the concepts or understand everything. You don’t have to know what the Black Star Line is, or know Marcus Garvey, or understand the history of these connections.

I spend a lot of time in different Black communities all over the world. And so there’s a lot of New Orleans and there’s a lot of D.C. and there’s a lot of New York and there’s a lot of Ghana, a lot of Jamaica. And some of these things are placed so well in the songs that they’re not the first thing that you think about.

That’s my favorite thing about the album is that it’s very cooked in there. So when you hear “diamonds on my birthstone, sometimes it sounds in April. If I get the light just right, I’m shooting out of a rainbow coalition,” all you hear is rainbow. You don’t hear rainbow coalition until later.

I feel like this album is going to take time for people to let it bake in and almost brainwash you and then you hear it. When somebody learns what drapetomania is and they go back to the song and they hear certain lines, it’s like, “Oh, maybe this is all having to deal with the title more than anything.” But the feeling is there. So at least you want to hear it a bunch of times and let people unravel it.