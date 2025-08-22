Claudia Jordan, Erica Mena, Drew Sidora at ‘Run’ premiere

The sci-fi thriller features an ex member of a singing group and former castmates of ‘Love and Hip Hop’ and ‘The Real Houseives of Atlanta’

Stars packed the Regal Cinema theater in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 20, for the premiere of the sci-fi thriller Run. 

One of the stars of the film, Claudia Jordan, rejoiced about the love she and her castmates have received from fans for the movie that opens in theaters on Aug. 29.


Reality TV stars and businesswomen Phaedra Parks and Erica Mena (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
The premise of ‘Run’

The former “Love and Hip Hop” star would only dispense a nugget about the highly anticipated film. Run revolves around the main character,

Princess Love
‘Run’ movie premiere and red carpet (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

The film also features former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star


‘Run’ stars plead with black moviegoers to show up

Jordan emphasized the importance of supporting black films, especially those featuring black women leads in sci-fi thrillers. She said that while she and her co-stars will be running from a creature from another world, she needs black movie lovers to run to see the movie Run. 

‘Run’ movie premiere and red carpet (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

“I need you to run your a– to the theaters, buy a ticket, and go see this,” Jordan pleads with fans. “We need to support black film, especially black women, as leads in a sci fi thriller. We don’t really get much of that.

Jordan continued with a message to her one million Instagram fans, saying, “Tonight was everything! The first time we got to see our movie in front of a packed house in Atlanta! NYC you’re up next then LA! Thank you to everyone that came out!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Porsha Williams (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

‘Run’ is directed by former B2K’s Marques Houston

The movie is directed by former B2K boy band member Marques Houston, who also stars in it. Jordan has been promoting the film, attending events like the ATL Screening and the Essence Film Festival, where she was part of a panel discussion about the movie with her co-stars.
Actress Demetria McKinney
Actress Demetria McKinney at the ‘Run’ movie premiere and red carpet (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
'Run' movie premiere and red carpet (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
‘Run’ movie premiere and red carpet (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)
