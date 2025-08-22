Claudia Jordan, Erica Mena, Drew Sidora at ‘Run’ premiere

The sci-fi thriller features an ex member of a singing group and former castmates of ‘Love and Hip Hop’ and ‘The Real Houseives of Atlanta’

Stars packed the Regal Cinema theater in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 20, for the premiere of the sci-fi thriller Run.

One of the stars of the film, Claudia Jordan, rejoiced about the love she and her castmates have received from fans for the movie that opens in theaters on Aug. 29.

The premise of ‘Run’

The former “Love and Hip Hop” star would only dispense a nugget about the highly anticipated film. Run revolves around the main character, Melissa (played by Annie Ilonzeh) after she leaves her fiancé at the altar and goes on a “girls trip” with her friends to a cabin. It is there that the women encounter an extra-terrestrial being and are forced to flee into the woods.

The film also features former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora and former “Love and Hip Hop” star Erica Mena.

‘Run’ stars plead with black moviegoers to show up

Jordan emphasized the importance of supporting black films, especially those featuring black women leads in sci-fi thrillers. She said that while she and her co-stars will be running from a creature from another world, she needs black movie lovers to run to see the movie Run.

“I need you to run your a– to the theaters, buy a ticket, and go see this,” Jordan pleads with fans. “We need to support black film, especially black women, as leads in a sci fi thriller. We don’t really get much of that.

Jordan continued with a message to her one million Instagram fans, saying, “Tonight was everything! The first time we got to see our movie in front of a packed house in Atlanta! NYC you’re up next then LA! Thank you to everyone that came out!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

‘Run’ is directed by former B2K’s Marques Houston