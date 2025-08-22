Detroit police manhunt for suspect who shot ex-wife

Mario Green considered armed and dangerous after killing woman at Henry Ford

Detroit police are actively searching for a man who shot and killed his ex-wife inside Henry Ford Hospital Friday morning in what authorities describe as a domestic violence incident that turned deadly in the medical facility’s basement.

The suspect, identified as 65-year-old Mario Green, is considered armed and extremely dangerous after allegedly shooting his former spouse multiple times during an argument before fleeing the scene.

Hospital basement shooting leaves woman dead

The fatal shooting occurred around 9:55 a.m. when Green confronted his ex-wife, a 40-year-old hospital employee, in the basement of the Detroit medical facility. Police Chief Todd Bettison confirmed that Green pulled out a firearm during their argument and shot the woman multiple times, killing her.

Authorities haven’t disclosed how Green gained access to the hospital’s basement areas, raising questions about security protocols at the major medical center.

Suspect fled in white Dodge Charger

Green immediately fled the hospital after the shooting, driving away in a 2011 white Dodge Charger with Michigan license plate number DXC 7067. Witnesses reported seeing him head northbound on the Lodge Freeway shortly after the shooting.

At the time of his escape, Green was wearing all black clothing and a gold chain. He’s described as approximately 6-foot-4 and should be considered extremely dangerous if spotted by the public.

Massive law enforcement response

The shooting triggered an immediate emergency response from multiple law enforcement agencies. Detroit police, Michigan State Police, and federal agents swarmed the area around Henry Ford Hospital, blocking the intersection of Poe and Pallister streets.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Detroit branch posted an alert on social media just after 10:30 a.m., confirming they were responding to an “active incident” at the medical facility.

Hospital lockdown lifted after all-clear

Henry Ford Hospital implemented emergency lockdown procedures immediately following the shooting to protect patients, staff, and visitors. The facility remained secured while law enforcement searched the building and confirmed the shooter had left the premises.

Hospital spokesperson Dana Jay announced shortly before 11 a.m. that the lockdown had been lifted after receiving the all-clear from police. Normal operations gradually resumed at the medical center.

Public safety concerns continue

Green remains at large and poses a significant threat to public safety. Police are actively pursuing all leads and have issued alerts to law enforcement agencies throughout the region.

Anyone who spots Green or the white Dodge Charger should immediately contact police without attempting to approach or apprehend him. His willingness to commit violence in a public hospital demonstrates he poses serious danger to anyone he encounters.

Workplace violence and security questions

This tragic incident highlights the dangerous intersection of domestic violence and workplace safety. The victim was simply at her job when her ex-husband’s violence reached a fatal conclusion in what should have been a secure medical environment.

The shooting raises important questions about security measures at major hospitals, particularly regarding access to employee work areas. How Green gained entry to the basement where his ex-wife worked will likely be part of ongoing investigations.

This deadly hospital shooting represents every workplace’s nightmare scenario where personal violence invades professional spaces. As the manhunt for Mario Green continues, the incident serves as a tragic reminder of how domestic violence can follow victims anywhere, even to their place of employment where they should feel safe.