Fresh Friday: Ghostface and Mariah headline releases

Ghostface Killah headlines this week’s drops with Supreme Clientele 2, alongside new albums from Offset, Kid Cudi, Earl Sweatshirt, Mariah the Scientist, and more.

Ghostface Killah – Supreme Clientele 2

Ghostface Killah returns with the long-awaited sequel to his 2000 classic Supreme Clientele. The project comes packed with features from Nas, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Conway the Machine, Styles P, and even a special narration by Dave Chappelle. The production captures the gritty, soulful energy of the first installment while adding modern polish. It is a landmark release for fans of Wu-Tang and timeless hip hop.

Offset – Kiari

Offset steps fully into the spotlight with Kiari, his third solo studio album named after his given name. The record blends trap anthems with personal reflections, giving fans both club-ready tracks and moments of introspection. With features from YoungBoy NBA, JID, and John Legend, the project showcases Offset’s range as an artist. It feels like his most personal and polished body of work yet.

Kid Cudi – Free

Kid Cudi’s Free is his eleventh studio album, and it pushes the boundaries of what fans expect from him. The project explores freedom both musically and personally, blending elements of alternative pop, hip hop, and rock. Cudi’s signature hums and melodic flows sit alongside more experimental production choices. It is a bold statement from an artist who continues to evolve with every release.

Earl Sweatshirt – Live Laugh Love

Earl Sweatshirt offers another introspective and layered project with Live Laugh Love. Known for his intricate wordplay, Earl uses the album to reflect on personal growth, loss, and navigating life with honesty. The beats are dense and moody, creating a perfect backdrop for his lyrical explorations. It is a project that rewards careful listening and continues his tradition of making uncompromising art.

Conway the Machine – You Can’t Kll God With Bullets*

Conway the Machine continues his streak of hard-hitting projects with You Can’t Kll God With Bullets*. The album blends street grit with existential reflection, showcasing why he remains one of the strongest lyricists in the game. The beats are grimy, intense, and tailored perfectly for Conway’s delivery. Fans of Griselda will find this to be another powerful addition to his catalog.

2 Chainz – Red Clay (Soundtrack)

2 Chainz drops Red Clay, a soundtrack that shows his ability to curate vibes for more than just the charts. The songs carry cinematic energy, blending trap beats with storytelling that fits a bigger narrative. It feels designed to enhance visual moments as much as it entertains on its own. This release proves that 2 Chainz knows how to balance art and entertainment.

BigXthaPlug – I Hope You’re Happy

BigXthaPlug keeps his momentum going with I Hope You’re Happy. The Dallas rapper uses the album to further solidify his presence in the Southern rap scene. His delivery is confident and powerful, while the production balances energy with smoothness. This release shows he is carving out a unique lane in the current hip hop landscape.

R&B and Jazz Highlights

Mariah the Scientist – HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

Mariah the Scientist returns with Hearts Sold Separately, an album full of heartbreak, vulnerability, and emotional depth. Her songwriting is unflinching, diving into themes of love and betrayal. The production is lush yet minimal, allowing her vocals to carry the weight of the stories. It is a project that will resonate with anyone who has lived through complicated relationships.

Daniel Caesar – “Call On Me”

Daniel Caesar drops “Call On Me,” a soulful and tender single. His voice glides effortlessly over smooth production, showcasing why he remains one of R&B’s most compelling artists. The track balances intimacy with universal appeal, making it perfect for quiet reflection or late-night playlists. It is another reminder of his ability to craft timeless music.

Singles Out Now

TisaKorean & Lil Yachty – “BodyRock”

TisaKorean teams up with Lil Yachty for “BodyRock,” a playful and energetic track. The song blends quirky humor with a hard-hitting beat that feels designed for viral dance moments. Lil Yachty’s offbeat charm pairs perfectly with TisaKorean’s style. It is a fun release that will likely find life online as much as in clubs.

4batz – “My Lil Shootah”

4batz continues his rapid rise with “My Lil Shootah.” The track blends emotional delivery with hard edges, a style that has quickly become his signature. It shows his ability to balance street grit with vulnerability. This single adds another layer to his growing reputation.

Flo Milli – “Perfect Person”

Flo Milli drops “Perfect Person,” a track filled with her signature confidence and wit. The beat is bouncy, and her flow is as sharp as ever. She continues to push boundaries in how she merges rap and pop sensibilities. The single feels like another step in her rise as one of rap’s most charismatic voices.

Tory Lanez – “Lost Tapes”

Tory Lanez releases “Lost Tapes,” a record that blends his melodic side with sharp lyricism. The track feels reflective, pulling from his signature mix of rap and R&B. Despite controversy surrounding him, Lanez’s music continues to spark attention. This single shows he is still finding ways to engage his audience musically.