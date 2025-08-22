Chicago’s Mayor Johnson pushes back on Trump’s tough talk

Chicago’s mayor says progress is being made and that Trump’s National Guard threat would destabilize the city.

Trump’s Threat to “Straighten Out” Chicago: A Political Power Play in Plain Sight

On August 22, 2025, President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric on urban crime, this time directing his fire at Chicago. Just days after taking control of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., Trump told reporters in the Oval Office:

“Chicago is a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent. We’ll straighten that one out. And it won’t even be tough.”

He also claimed that “African American ladies” in Chicago were pleading with him personally to intervene:

“They’re saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago. We need you. We love you. Please come to Chicago.’”

The Washington, D.C. Precedent

Trump’s Chicago outburst came on the heels of a dramatic move in D.C. He invoked powers under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to declare a crime emergency, place the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control, and deploy roughly 800 National Guard troops.

The action was prompted by a violent carjacking earlier in the month, a moment Trump leveraged despite official data showing violent crime in Washington had plummeted. According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s 2025 crime statistics, homicides were down, robberies had fallen nearly 46 percent, and carjackings had dropped more than 80 percent compared to 2024. Critics like Mayor Muriel Bowser called the move a “hostile takeover” and warned of constitutional overreach.

For Trump, however, the D.C. takeover was a proof of concept. He declared that “streets are safe again” and suggested other cities might need the same treatment.

Chicago by the Numbers

Chicago’s reality diverges sharply from Trump’s description. Through the first seven months of 2025, according to Chicago Police Department data:

Homicides are down 31 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Shootings have declined nearly 37 percent, one of the steepest year over year drops in decades.

These results stem from local strategies. Chicago has invested in community based violence prevention, mental health services, housing expansion, and workforce initiatives.

Mayor Brandon Johnson believes safety is born from stability, opportunity, and trust. His administration eliminated the subminimum wage, expanded paid leave, and increased funding for neighborhood anti violence programs, all designed to address the root causes of crime.

A Personal Resentment in the Mix?

There may also be a personal layer to Trump’s fixation on Chicago. In March 2016, his presidential rally at the University of Illinois Chicago Pavilion was canceled due to violent protests and safety concerns. Trump later said he “didn’t want to see people hurt,” but the episode visibly rattled him, and Chicago has not hosted one of his campaign appearances since. Some observers see this as a lingering grudge that may be coloring his harsher rhetoric toward the city.

Targeting Black Led Cities?

Trump’s attacks on D.C., Chicago, New York, and Oakland, all led by Black mayors, have drawn criticism for being less about crime and more about politics and race.

Each of these cities has seen meaningful crime reductions in recent years, yet Trump frames them as failures of Democratic governance. By labeling Johnson “grossly incompetent,” he paints Chicago as unable to govern itself, mirroring his D.C. rhetoric.

Observers note the pattern: Trump seems to be zeroing in on Black mayors in major cities not just to delegitimize them, but to reinforce a law and order narrative with racial undertones.

Johnson Fires Back

Mayor Brandon Johnson responded immediately and decisively:

“From my first day in office, public safety has been my top priority. In just two years, we have made historic progress, homicides down over 30 percent and shootings nearly 40 percent. If President Trump truly wants to help, he should release funding for anti violence programs that have driven this success. Sending in the National Guard would only destabilize our city.” Read full statement here.

What’s at Stake

Here are two competing visions of urban safety. One is a federal, militarized approach designed for optics and spectacle. The other is a local, community driven model delivering measurable crime reductions.

The real question is not whether Chicago is safer, it clearly is, but whether Trump can successfully redefine safety in political terms as something that requires his direct control, even in cities making progress without him.