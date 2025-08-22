‘Life after Lockup’s’ Michael and Justine Persaud in Vegas

Michael and Justine Persaud continue to be a captivating whirlwind of emotions, activities, and storylines, making for compelling TV consumption on WeTV’s popular “Life After Lockup” series.

From prison love to reality TV stars

Fans first discovered the couple while watching them and multiple other pairs navigate love, marriage, and family dynamics on the addictive “Love After Lockup” and “Love During Lockup” series. “Life After Lockup” premiered on August 1, with episodes being streamed on ALLBLK and AMC+.

Viewers have followed the charismatic couple as they traversed the country to pursue their piece of the American Dream. Their love story began in prison, continued in their Pennsylvania home, and is now centered in Las Vegas—all while raising nine children. Michael brought four children from previous relationships, Justine had three of her own, and together they’ve added two more to their blended family.

Watching Michael and Justine work to send some of their children to college while simultaneously changing diapers on their toddlers makes for spellbinding television.

Vegas brings new adventures and wedding planning

“You’re going to see some new friends in our [lives] in Vegas, [and] how the children are growing. You know, some business ventures, you know, just coming of age moments with our children,” said Justine Persaud. “But most importantly, you guys are going to be wedding planning with me.”

Although the pair is already married from a modest prison ceremony, they are planning their dream $40,000 wedding—complete with some expensive and unusual elements.

The challenge of public transparency

Michael understands the perils of transparency in the social media age, where every move can be dissected and questioned. But the couple believes their journey can inspire and educate others.

“A lot of transparency, a lot of just letting it all out, man, and you know, hoping that the public and the fans perceive it the way it is and appreciate it,” Michael said. “Because it takes a lot of balls to just get on national television and just say that you can’t do this or you’re going through this. You know what I mean? Because society is not really that nice. But I feel like in order to show them the authenticity, you have to be vulnerable.”

The $14,000 elephant debate

The couple’s wedding planning has led to some memorable discussions, particularly about Justine’s vision for an Indian-inspired celebration that includes a live elephant.

“Anytime you’re planning a wedding, there’s going to definitely be drama, there’s going to be issues, there’s going to be clashing heads, butting and whatnot. But, you know, I just, I have this vision in my head, and I fully believe I deserve an elephant,” Justine said.

“An elephant? Why?” Michael inquired quizzically.

“Why not?” Justine retorted. “Like nobody’s been able to tell me, why not?”

The exasperated husband then pointed out the cost: “For the elephant? That’s like $14,000 for two hours—one elephant.”

Building a life beyond prison

Beyond wedding planning, Michael is working on his business ventures, which include pursuing a rap career under the moniker “Montana Millz.” Justine has quit her job to focus on caring for their large family. The series also captures some tense interactions with his often disapproving mother-in-law.

Most importantly, the couple wants to demonstrate that a post-prison marriage can succeed.

Relationship advice from experience

Both emphasized the importance of limiting outside interference in their relationship and the crucial role of faith and loyalty in their success. Despite the pressures of public perception, they aim to inspire others by showing that their relationship, while not perfect, is built on mutual support and understanding.

“This is my outlook on it, especially when you have a relationship with anyone, you shouldn’t have anyone else involved,” Michael advised. “Don’t take opinions and nothing from anyone, because you can’t be taking marital advice from someone who’s single. It doesn’t make sense. I mean, if you got it all figured out, why are you single? You know?”

The couple continues to prove that love can flourish in the most challenging circumstances, and their story serves as both entertainment and inspiration for viewers navigating their own relationship challenges.