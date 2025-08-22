Detroit Mayor Duggan endorses Sheffield for mayor

City Council President Mary Sheffield receives endorsement from Mayor Duggan and the Council of Baptist Pastors in her campaign for Mayor

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan officially endorsed Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield for mayor of Detroit during a campaign announcement today at a neighborhood home in District 5, the district Sheffield proudly represents.

Duggan, who will complete his third term as mayor at the end of 2025, highlighted Sheffield’s proven leadership and deep commitment to Detroit’s residents.

“For 12 years Mary Sheffield has been a major force in Detroit’s recovery,” shared Duggan. “She used her leadership on Council to make sure every voice was heard and to make sure each program included all Detroiters. She is clearly the most qualified candidate to be the next Mayor of Detroit.”

Sheffield faithfully served Detroiters on City Council since 2013, working alongside Duggan. She expressed deep gratitude for Duggan’s endorsement, calling it a powerful affirmation of their years of partnership and shared commitment to the city’s future.

“I am truly honored to receive Mayor Duggan’s endorsement,” shared Sheffield. “Over the past decade, we have worked side by side to move our city forward, and I am grateful for his confidence in my leadership. His support means a great deal, but most importantly, it strengthens my resolve to keep fighting for Detroiters and to ensure every voice in our city is heard and valued.”

Geraldine Noble, a District 5 resident who hosted the press conference at her Burlingame Street home, where she has lived for more than 50 years, praised Sheffield’s dedication to the neighborhood. Noble shared that Sheffield encouraged her to apply for a home repair grant, which she received, allowing her to make necessary improvements to her home.

Vinnie Freeman, president of the Burlingame Block Club of Woodward Village, also gave remarks and praised Sheffield’s accessibility to residents and dedication to Detroit’s neighborhoods.

In addition, Sheffield has also earned the endorsement of the influential Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, a coalition representing hundreds of congregations and thousands of Detroiters. The Council’s support highlights the deep trust Sheffield has built within Detroit’s faith community and highlights her long-standing commitment to uplifting neighborhoods, advocating for working families, and championing equity across the city.

“Detroit deserves a leader who doesn’t just hold a title but carries a heart for the people,” shared Pastor Richard R. White III, president of the Council of Baptist Pastors. “I believe Mary Sheffield has shown, year after year, that her leadership is rooted in service, not self-interest. She understands that being mayor is not about power it’s about people, progress, and purpose. We stand with her because we believe she will stand for Detroit!”

This endorsement, combined with Duggan’s backing, demonstrates the broad and diverse coalition rallying behind Sheffield’s campaign for mayor.

To learn more about Council President Mary Sheffield’s campaign for mayor, visit https://www.marysheffield.com/.

About Mary Sheffield

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield made history as the youngest council member elected in 2013, representing District 5. For the past 11 years, Sheffield has served as chair of the Neighborhood and Community Services Standing Committee, and as a member of the Planning, Economic Development, Budget Finance and Audit Standing Committees for the Council. Additionally, Council President Sheffield has been instrumental in passing 23 significant pieces of legislation during her tenure on the Detroit City Council, including: Inclusionary Housing, Property Tax Reform, Home Repair Grant Funding, Neighborhood Improvement Fund, Neighborhood Beautification Program, Homeowner Property Tax Exemption (HOPE) and Right to Counsel.

Sheffield’s public awards and recognitions include being named to Crain’s Detroit Business’s ‘Twenty in their 20s’ honorees in 2014; Crain’s ‘40 Under 40’ honorees in 2022; Michigan Chronicle’s 2022 Class of ‘Women of Excellence’; ‘Power 50 Leaders’ in 2024; Detroit Branch NAACP’s Great Expectations Award in 2016; the Black United Fund’s 2024 Black Excellence Award; the 2023 JoAnn Watson Soul Day Soul Sister Award, and the 2021 Maryann Mahaffey/Erma Henderson Elected Official of the Year Award.

Visit www.marysheffield.com for more information.