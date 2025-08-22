Massive Pickett Fire forces thousands from California homes

Air quality advisory issued as 2,133-acre blaze spreads rapidly through Napa County wine region

A devastating wildfire raging through California’s scenic Napa County wine region has forced thousands of residents from their homes as firefighters struggle to contain the rapidly spreading blaze. The Pickett Fire, which erupted Thursday afternoon near Calistoga, has already consumed 2,133 acres of steep, forested terrain while remaining completely uncontained despite massive firefighting efforts.

The inferno has prompted emergency officials to expand evacuation orders Friday morning, affecting rural communities across multiple zones as dangerous triple-digit temperatures continue to fuel the flames. Air quality concerns have spread beyond the immediate fire zone, with health advisories now covering three counties as smoke plumes drift across Northern California.

Evacuation zones multiply as fire spreads eastward

Emergency officials issued new mandatory evacuation orders Friday morning for residents in the Aetna Springs area, designated as zone NPA E115. This area encompasses neighborhoods (1) north and south of Aetna Springs, (2) east of Victoria Drive, (3) along Oat Hill Mine Trail, and (4) west of Summit Lake Drive, creating a complex evacuation pattern that emergency responders are working to coordinate efficiently.

Additional evacuation warnings have been issued for zones NPA E107 and POPE001B, both located south of James Creek Road. These warnings signal that residents should prepare for potential immediate evacuation if fire conditions deteriorate further.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stressing that evacuation orders represent genuine threats to human life and should never be ignored or delayed.

Firefighting resources surge to combat blaze

The firefighting response has intensified dramatically since the fire’s initial outbreak, with personnel numbers climbing from 350 overnight to approximately 435 by Friday morning. The expanded operation now includes (1) 75 fire engines, (2) 8 specialized hand crews, (3) 15 bulldozers, (4) 10 water tenders, and (5) numerous aircraft including air tankers and helicopters working in coordinated shifts.

Division Chief Ryan Isham reported during Friday morning briefings that strong winds have pushed the fire eastward, carrying it from the original Pickett Lane area on Napa Valley’s floor toward the Aetna Springs side of Pope Valley. This eastward movement has created new challenges for containment efforts while simultaneously moving the fire away from Calistoga’s urban center.

The North Bay All-Hazard Incident Management Team has been activated to assist Cal Fire LNU units, bringing additional expertise and coordination capabilities to the complex firefighting operation. This multi-agency team specializes in managing large-scale emergency incidents across Northern California.

Air quality concerns spread across region

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued health advisories Friday covering Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties as smoke from the Pickett Fire begins impacting air quality across the broader region. While pollution levels are not expected to exceed national 24-hour health standards, officials are monitoring conditions closely.

Residents across the affected counties are advised to check current air quality conditions at fire.airnow.gov before engaging in outdoor activities. The smoke is expected to create visibility issues and potential respiratory concerns, particularly for sensitive individuals including children, elderly residents, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Emergency shelter operations expand

Napa County has established an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2590 1st Street in Napa, providing temporary shelter for displaced residents and their small animals. For residents with larger animals, the Napa Community Animal Response Team is available at 707-200-6555 to coordinate specialized care and housing.

The shelter operates around the clock, providing essential services for families who may need to remain displaced for extended periods depending on fire progression and containment efforts.

Strategic firefighting efforts continue

Overnight crews worked to establish primary control lines while bulldozing contingency backup lines along Rattlesnake Ridge extending into Pope Valley. These contingency lines serve as secondary barriers in case primary containment efforts fail and flames jump across established boundaries.

Firefighters are taking advantage of higher overnight humidity levels, which naturally slow fire spread and create more favorable conditions for suppression activities. Aircraft continue dropping water on active fire areas, with helicopter and air tanker operations coordinated throughout daylight hours.

As Friday’s temperatures climb, fire officials are preparing for increased fire activity within the existing perimeter while emphasizing that overnight suppression efforts have created stronger defensive positions around threatened communities