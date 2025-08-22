Terrace Martin reveals his career-defining lesson

Success gave him confidence, but one experience forced him to rediscover who he was as a musician.

Terrace Martin’s career has been defined by growth, resilience, and a deep reverence for the saxophone. The Los Angeles-born producer and musician collects vintage instruments, most notably Selmer Mark VI saxophones from the 1950s and 1960s, which he sees as vessels of history and spirit. Inspired by legends like John Coltrane and Charlie Parker and shaped through collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Martin has built a sound that bridges tradition and innovation. Beyond awards and recognition, his artistry has been forged through pivotal moments that challenged his confidence and forced him to grow both musically and personally.

What made you pick up that horn?

Besides it just being one of the flyest instruments in the world, when I first fell in love with the saxophone, I was going through a transition at that young age as a young musician, trying to figure out what instrument I want to play. At the same time I fell in love with the saxophone, I started liking girls and falling in love with women.

I remember I went to one of my dad’s shows in Harlem, and he’s a drummer. After his show, he took an amazing solo, and I’ll never forget this beautiful Dominican woman came to me. I had to be no more than 12 or 13, and she said, “Do you play an instrument, too?” And I said, “No, I don’t play an instrument,” and she looked down, kneeled down, looked at me, whispered in my ear, “Well, if you ever play an instrument, you should play the saxophone.”

For some reason, I just fell in love with the saxophone the next day, because I thought, well, if I play the saxophone, maybe I’ll be able to spend some time with some ladies that look as gorgeous and beautiful as this woman right here. So that’s when I fell in love with the instrument itself, but I was already in love with music years before that. I just needed a vessel.

You have collections of saxophones from the ’50s. What draws you to instruments from that era, and how do those instruments help shape your sound?

What draws me to vintage instruments, especially the ones that I play — Selmer saxophone, Selmer Mark VI saxophones from the ’50s and the ’60s — is that I’m in love with the craftsmen. I’m in love with how they put the horns together, the craftsmanship, and I’m also in love with history. I’m in love with just the idea that these horns existed way before me, and the amount of hands they passed through and conversations, and things that were just let off onto them.

I’ve just always been intrigued with history and knowing a lot about things in the past. I’ve always collected them and just love them, because the kind of horns that I play, everybody — Sonny Stitt, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Wayne Shorter — everybody played these Selmer saxophones, so I just want to be in line with the greats and play the same instruments that they played.

How’s your relationship with Kendrick Lamar? How is it working together?

Beautiful, man. It’s one of my — all my friendships are important and great, but that particular relationship is one of my friends I could be my 100% self, and he’s always accepted me for my shortcomings and my high-comings, because he’s understood that the only way we could get this music is if we solely accept each other and have true agape love for each other. That’s the only way we could get to that point of music, of truth, is being connected like that.

Our connection is, to me, bigger than just a friend. It’s really like a spiritual brother, man. He just gets it.

What moments stand out as pivotal in defining your identity as an artist?

My first two weeks playing live with Herbie Hancock. – I really put my confidence to the test, and I questioned my confidence a lot those first two weeks. I questioned who I was as a man and who I was as a musician.

I questioned a lot of the articles that were written about me, and was that the truth? Because it was a lot of nights I didn’t feel like how nobody felt about me, because I was like, “Nothing’s connecting. My stuff is not connecting.” My dad called me, he’s like, “It’s not supposed to connect with a master like Herbie, because you’re starting over in ninth grade.” That’s what helped me be better at that.

The fact that I accepted what my father said, and knew I was in a growing part of my life — we’re talking about my mid-30s, family, children, mortgage, everything. So just the fact in my mid-30s to feel like that, it was just interesting, and I’m so happy I went through that, because I was very — up until that point, I assumed I was very confident. But on stage with a 70-year-old man playing only 12 notes, I lost everything for a few days. I became a kid, a shell of myself.

It was hard for me to deal with, but it was only hard because the ego was in the way. Once I killed that ego and stepped on that ego, it was just smooth, and then my playing got better. I just started growing, and I was like, “Oh, this is what it feels like.” That, to me, was the most self-within, creative, challenging time that I took head on, and faced it, and walked through it.