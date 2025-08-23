Daveon McKinney brings rug business success to Invest Fest

Entrepreneur goes from startup to Play-A-Spot booth owner in just one year

Daveon Smich McKinney is living proof that stepping out of your comfort zone can lead to remarkable growth. Just one year after starting his business, he’s now operating his own vendor booth at Play-A-Spot, selling and making rugs while teaching others how to turn the craft into a profitable venture.

His journey from launching a business to securing his own vendor space at Invest Fest represents a testament to the power of persistence, networking and being unafraid to speak up in entrepreneurial spaces.

What’s your name and who are you here with?

I’m Daveon Smich McKinney. We’re here at Play-A-Spot right now. We’re selling rugs, making rugs, and showing people how to make money off of rugs.

How do you like the Invest Fest, the trade, the buyers?

Man, it’s good. The buyers here are great. All the energy, I’m right by the stage. Everything’s going good so far.

How do you feel about the networking scene? Have you seen anything like this before?

The networking — everybody’s doing their own thing, coming from one thing to money. We’re all trying to climb to the top.

What do you think is the bigger picture?

Me and other people — everybody’s doing something different. Me stepping out of my comfort zone and seeing what other people do, it kind of makes me wonder about jumping into that field while staying in mine.

Is this your first time in Invest Fest?

Yeah, I actually started my business last year. This is when I started my business and I was just trying to get orders and clients. And now I’m here, I got my own vendor booth. Full circle.

What’s the biggest takeaway from last year?

Don’t be afraid to speak up. Don’t be afraid to speak up and just see what’s going on. Like, they got different businesses right there. Just speak up and see what they did and how they started. It’s going to open up something for you that you didn’t even know.