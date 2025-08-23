How Ben Johnson destroys Bears offense after sloppy win

Chicago coach unleashes fury despite dramatic comeback victory

Nothing quite ruins a dramatic comeback victory like your head coach treating it like a complete disaster, but that’s exactly what happened to the Chicago Bears after their wild 29-27 win over Kansas City. While most teams would be celebrating a walk-off touchdown that erased a 17-point deficit, Ben Johnson decided to channel his inner Gordon Ramsay and absolutely torch his offense for what he considered an unacceptable performance.

Imagine winning the lottery and then complaining about the taxes – that’s essentially what Johnson did after watching his team pull off one of the most entertaining preseason finishes in recent memory. But here’s the thing: when you’re trying to build a championship contender, sometimes you have to be the bad guy who points out the problems everyone else wants to ignore.

Caleb Williams gets reality check

The first overall pick probably thought he was having a decent night until his coach basically told the entire world that the offense looked like they were playing with their eyes closed. Williams and the starters managed just 22 total yards on their first two drives, which is roughly the distance most people walk to get their morning coffee.

The nightmare began immediately when Williams fumbled an exchange with receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on a jet sweep, followed by a false start penalty that put the Bears in a second-and-19 hole from their own 21-yard line. It’s like starting a video game and immediately falling into the first pit you encounter.

Things didn’t improve much on the second drive when Williams held onto the ball for nearly six seconds before getting demolished by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. Watching a quarterback hold the ball that long is like watching someone stand in traffic and act surprised when they get hit by a car.

Johnson demands immediate improvement

The Bears coach made it crystal clear that these kinds of performances won’t cut it when the games actually matter. Johnson thought his team had moved past the basic execution issues that plagued them earlier in training camp, but Friday night proved that assumption was more wrong than pineapple on pizza debates.

The coach’s frustration became palpable when discussing how disappointed he felt with the offensive showing. After spending weeks working through fundamentals and timing issues, seeing his starters revert to sloppy football probably felt like watching your teenager promise to clean their room and then finding it messier than before.

Johnson even hinted that he might need to scale back his offensive system based on what he’s seeing from players, which is coach-speak for “maybe I’m asking too much of you people right now.”

Redemption comes in small doses

The Bears finally found some rhythm on their third drive, which resulted in a 28-yard field goal by Cairo Santos. By the end of the second quarter, Williams and the offense managed to put together a respectable 78-yard drive capped off with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze.

Williams finished the night completing 11 of 15 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, posting a 73.3% completion percentage that looks decent on paper but apparently wasn’t enough to satisfy his demanding coach. Sometimes good stats can’t mask fundamental execution problems that drive coaches absolutely crazy.

Backup quarterback saves the day

While Williams and the starters were getting dressed down by Johnson, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent was busy reminding everyone why the Bears just gave him a two-year, $10 million contract extension. The backup signal-caller completed 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning strike to rookie undrafted free agent Jahdae Walker.

Bagent’s performance was everything Johnson wanted to see from his offense: quick decisions, accurate throws, and situational awareness that helped the Bears overcome a 17-point deficit. Operating with 1:29 on the clock and no timeouts, Bagent managed the final drive like a seasoned veteran rather than a backup quarterback trying to prove himself.

Reality check before regular season

With just over two weeks until the Bears face Minnesota in their season opener, Johnson finds himself in the uncomfortable position of needing to fix fundamental problems while maintaining confidence in his players. The coach acknowledged that it might take until the bye week in Week 5 to truly identify what kind of team the Bears will be this season.

The preseason finale against Kansas City exposed the gap between the Bears’ potential and their current execution level. Johnson’s harsh criticism might sting, but it’s exactly the kind of accountability that championship teams need from their leadership.

Championship expectations meet harsh reality

The Bears entered this season with legitimate playoff aspirations, but Johnson’s postgame comments serve as a reminder that expectations mean nothing without proper execution. Chicago’s offense has all the pieces to be special, but Friday night proved that talent alone doesn’t guarantee success.

Johnson’s willingness to publicly criticize his team’s performance, even after a comeback victory, shows the kind of standard he’s setting for this franchise. Sometimes being a great coach means being the person willing to say what nobody wants to hear.