Hurrier CEO connects diaspora via shipping at Invest Fest

Joel Freckleton is disrupting the traditional shipping industry with an innovative approach that connects travelers with businesses needing international delivery services. As CEO and founder of Hurrier, Freckleton has created a platform that promises to cut shipping costs in half while delivering packages in just 2 to 3 business days — a compelling proposition for small and medium-sized businesses struggling with expensive international shipping rates.

The concept is elegantly simple: travelers heading to specific destinations can earn money by carrying pre-screened packages, while businesses get their products delivered faster and cheaper than through conventional courier services. It’s a win-win model that’s gaining traction in an increasingly connected global marketplace.

We caught up with Freckleton at Invest Fest, where he shared insights about his company’s mission and the broader impact of connecting Black diaspora communities through commerce.

Can you tell us about yourself and Hurrier?

Hi, my name is Joel Freckleton. I’m CEO and founder of Hurrier.

Hurrier is a shipping business where we allow you to ship packages faster with travelers and at better rates than couriers. If you’re a small or medium-sized business and you’re looking to ship items internationally, you can use our platform where we’ll be able to ship for 50% less than your current shipper, and it will get there very quickly within 2 to 3 business days.

We utilize travelers already going to specific locations. If you’re a traveler and you want to earn while traveling or travel more for less, you can carry very safe and secure packages using our platform.

How does the process work for both merchants and travelers?

As a small and medium-sized merchant, you simply would ship your item to one of our airport partners, and as a traveler, you would pick up the item within the airport already screened and carry to the specific destination. Travelers, you can travel more for less, and shippers, you can ship a lot of items individually or in bulk for less as well.

This is your first day at Invest Fest. What are your impressions?

First day at Invest Fest, it’s been amazing. So many highly intelligent and focused people, Black people specifically. Lots of persons here who are looking to gain knowledge in investments, self-development. Really a great event so far, and props to EYL for putting this on.

Have you attended Invest Fest previously?

Yes, I’ve been to Invest Fest previously. I came the first year and the second year.

What were your biggest takeaways from those years?

It’s been pretty consistent — the human intelligence here in the building is amazing. High energy, good energy. A lot of persons here are doing fantastic things, and most importantly, a lot of value creation for the culture and for the Black culture. We’re not talking just in terms of specific geographical locations; it’s really global and transnational. Even our business Hurrier, we really are connecting people across the different Black diasporas who are looking to ship items and also carry items for less as well.

Freckleton’s vision extends beyond mere logistics. By creating a platform that specifically addresses the needs of Black-owned businesses and travelers, Hurrier is fostering economic connections across the African diaspora. This approach to commerce — one that combines practical business solutions with cultural connectivity — represents a new wave of entrepreneurship that’s both profitable and purposeful.

As international shipping costs continue to rise and delivery times remain a pain point for small businesses, Hurrier’s peer-to-peer model offers a compelling alternative. For Freckleton, the opportunity to build bridges between communities while solving real business challenges is what makes the venture truly meaningful. It’s this combination of innovation and cultural impact that makes him a standout presence at events like Invest Fest, where the next generation of Black entrepreneurs are reshaping traditional industries.