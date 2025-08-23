Kylin Cockerham brings Berleaux elegance to Invest Fest

Fashion entrepreneur shares learning secrets while representing “elegance made simple” brand

Kylin Cockerham is at Invest Fest with his brother and good friend Desiree, representing their brand Berleaux, which embodies the philosophy that “elegance made simple” should extend beyond clothing into all aspects of life. For the team behind Berleaux, life shouldn’t be complicated, and they strive to perfect that simplicity in their designs while helping others pursue the same clarity in their own journeys.

At Invest Fest, Cockerham has found a community of like-minded entrepreneurs who share openly about their experiences, creating opportunities to learn from both successes and failures in business.

What’s your name and who are you with?

My name is Kylin Cockerham. I’m here with my brother and my good friend Desiree. We’re here for Invest Fest. Our brand name is Berleaux. Berleaux just means elegance made simple. Life should be simple. It shouldn’t be complicated. So we strive to perfect that in our clothing so we can excel and pursue that throughout life as well.

How do you like Invest Fest?

I love Invest Fest. I love it right now. I like the people here. A lot of people are friendly. People are open to communicate and they’re like-minded people. So it’s easier to talk to people and have a conversation with each other.

What’s your favorite element in Invest Fest?

My favorite element is learning from other people’s mistakes. Not saying that I watch them make a mistake, but going to ask them, hey, what did you learn in your business that maybe you could tell me or tell other people? So I can learn what you learned and now I can teach somebody else what not to do as well.