Morgan Green brings property management to Invest Fest

The Atlanta broker on the event’s inspiring young entrepreneur culture

Atlanta’s real estate scene continues to expand, and entrepreneurs like Morgan Green are helping guide that growth. Green is the part owner of M Square Property Management Group, a firm specializing in full-service property management, from single-family residences and multi-unit properties to community associations and short-term rental services.

At this year’s Invest Fest, Green attended as both a participant and vendor, taking in the energy of one of the largest gatherings for financial literacy, business development, and cultural connection. The festival has grown into a hub for professionals across industries to meet, share ideas, and cultivate partnerships. For Green, the event offered both a platform to showcase her business and an opportunity to witness how Atlanta’s younger entrepreneurs are reshaping the city’s economy.

What follows is a conversation with Green on her first Invest Fest experience, the power of networking, and her work in property management.

What is your name?

My name is Morgan Green. I am a part owner of the M Square Property Management Group, a property management firm here in Atlanta.

How are you liking Invest Fest so far? How have the vibes and aesthetics been overall?

The vibes are on 10. This is my first time at Invest Fest, and I’m here as a vendor. I’m really impressed. It’s amazing to see so many different people from all walks of life coming together to network and grow their businesses.

What stands out the most to you—the culture, the networking, the outreach?

It’s really a mixture of culture and networking. You see a little bit of everyone here, but it definitely feels culture-first. Right behind that is the networking, and the energy is so young and bright. It’s inspiring to be around.

Tell us about your company and what you do in Atlanta.

I’m a broker here in Atlanta, and I recently opened a property management company with my business partner, Marcelo Soaks. M Square Property Management is a full-service property management firm. We manage single-family residences, multi-unit properties, and community associations. We also help clients with Airbnb services, which has been an exciting part of the business

Green’s debut at Invest Fest highlights how Atlanta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to thrive on both cultural connection and business innovation. By bridging traditional property management with the growing demand for short-term rentals, she positions herself at the intersection of community building and modern real estate solutions.

Her presence also underscores a broader trend: more Black-owned firms are carving out space in industries where representation has historically been limited. Events like Invest Fest create opportunities not just for exposure, but for authentic connection with clients, investors, and peers. For Green, that means showcasing property management as more than a service—it’s about offering stability and growth in a rapidly evolving housing market. As she puts it, the culture and networking go hand in hand, laying the foundation for both personal and professional success.